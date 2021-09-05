South Carolina man wins $200,000 lottery prize with numbers he saw on TV show

By Kate Northrop

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — It just so happened that some numbers mentioned in a television show were the lucky numbers a South Carolina player needed to win a $200,000 jackpot in the South Carolina Lottery's Palmetto Cash 5 game.

An anonymous South Carolina player was looking for inspiration for his lottery numbers when he saw a series of numbers mentioned on TV.

"I saw [the numbers] on television," he told the Lottery a day after cashing in his winning ticket.

The show he was watching mentioned the numbers 1, 10, 16, 17, and 18. He decided to play those numbers and bought his lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on W Main Street in Chesterfield.

As it turns out, that television show helped him win a $100,000 jackpot when he matched all five numbers in the Thurs., Aug. 19 drawing. Not only did his inspiration pay off, but he doubled his prize to $200,000 by adding the Power-Up feature to his ticket for an extra dollar and matching the 2X multiplier.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Holli Armstrong, a spokesperson for the Lottery, told McClatchy News in an email that the unnamed winner did not share the name of the show that helped him land his big prize. After taxes were withheld, he kept a total of $138,000.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot in Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942. Players select five numbers between 1 and 38 at $1 per play. For an extra dollar, players may also add the Power-Up option to their ticket to multiply their prize by up to ten times.