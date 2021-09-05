 
South Carolina man wins $200,000 lottery prize with numbers he saw on TV show

Sep 5, 2021, 5:28 pm

South Carolina man wins $200,000 lottery prize with numbers he saw on TV show

By Kate Northrop

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — It just so happened that some numbers mentioned in a television show were the lucky numbers a South Carolina player needed to win a $200,000 jackpot in the South Carolina Lottery's Palmetto Cash 5 game.

An anonymous South Carolina player was looking for inspiration for his lottery numbers when he saw a series of numbers mentioned on TV.

"I saw [the numbers] on television," he told the Lottery a day after cashing in his winning ticket.

The show he was watching mentioned the numbers 1, 10, 16, 17, and 18. He decided to play those numbers and bought his lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on W Main Street in Chesterfield.

As it turns out, that television show helped him win a $100,000 jackpot when he matched all five numbers in the Thurs., Aug. 19 drawing. Not only did his inspiration pay off, but he doubled his prize to $200,000 by adding the Power-Up feature to his ticket for an extra dollar and matching the 2X multiplier.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Holli Armstrong, a spokesperson for the Lottery, told McClatchy News in an email that the unnamed winner did not share the name of the show that helped him land his big prize. After taxes were withheld, he kept a total of $138,000.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot in Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942. Players select five numbers between 1 and 38 at $1 per play. For an extra dollar, players may also add the Power-Up option to their ticket to multiply their prize by up to ten times.

Lottery Post Staff

4 comments.
Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Nice Labor Day gift.

 

Smart spending the extra dollar and doubling his prize.   Would love to have seen his face when his numbers flashed across the TV screen!

    noise-gate
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    * How about that woman from Nebraska who last year won over $100,000 playing numbers she got from a fortune cookie? 

    * if you playing tomorrow, you get another bite at the PB apple people: Best wishes!

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      darthfury78
      homestead
      United States
      Wow. I wish that I was that lucky..

        Mata Garbo
        Gallatin Tennesee
        United States
        Noise-gate......Thanks for the timely reminder that Powerball is now on Mondays. For some strange reason I keep forgetting that an extra draw day was added. If I had not clicked on the comment section 3 minutes ago I would have missed out on a chance to collect over 375 million dollars. That would have sucked. Congratulations to the very lucky South Carolina winner, spend it wisely.

        US FlagSurrenderGreen laugh

           
          Page 1 of 1