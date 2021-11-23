 
Record number of winning tickets sold in single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawing

Nov 23, 2021, 10:41 am

Over half a million dollars awarded in one drawing

By Kate Northrop

A record number of top prize-winning tickets were sold in a single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawing, awarding over half a million dollars in prizes in just one night.

53 Match 4 tickets hit all four drawn numbers on Oct. 30, awarding over half a million dollars in prizes to ticketholders who picked the combination 8-10-17-20.

As each top prize-winning ticket is worth $10,000, the Lottery handed out $530,000 just to top prize winners alone.

According to the Lottery, the number of winning tickets sold for the Match 4 top prize in one day surpassed the previous record of 42 tickets in December 2017.

Winning tickets were purchased across the state, including Anacortes, Everett, Tacoma and Tukwila, the Lottery said in a press release.

Match 4 drawings take place every day at 8:00 pm PST and is played by choosing four numbers between 1 and 24 or by selecting the Quick Pick option for computer generated numbers. Tickets for Match 4 cost $2 each.

Lottery Post Staff

9 comments.
rdgrnr
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
If I won that 10k I think I'd get me one of them new phones that takes pictures. I went to the Walmart the other day to get 35mm film for my camera and couldn't find any and when I asked the kid working there where it was, he didn't know what the hell I was talking about. But them picture taking phones don't work where I live anyway so never mind.

    Sum Buddy
    Between Two Worlds

    United States
    Member #129922
    July 1, 2012
      Just looked up the specs on this game.   4/24 matrix, odds 1 in 10600, top prize of $10,000.  I would love a game like this in Florida, I'd be playin' that suckah all day long.  Meaning, of course, zero chance of that happening !

                                                                                                  Thinking of...

    Huh?

      CDanaT
      Central TN
      United States
      Member #121187
      January 4, 2012
      While I don't participate in the pick 3/4/5 games, it's nice to see so many winners from time to time. Kudos to all of them.  Thumbs Up

        Pick3master3838
        California
        United States
        Member #199424
        July 7, 2019
          Just looked up the specs on this game.   4/24 matrix, odds 1 in 10600, top prize of $10,000.  I would love a game like this in Florida, I'd be playin' that suckah all day long.  Meaning, of course, zero chance of that happening !

                                                                                                      Thinking of...

        Me too... the Pick-4 game is one in ten thousand, but only pays 5 grand. This is much better.

          rcbbuckeye
          Texas
          United States
          Member #55887
          October 23, 2007
          A regular Pick 4 game typically costs $1 for a straight bet. Odds are 1 in 10,000 for $5000 for a $1 straight bet. $2 straight bet on the same number pays $10,000.

          The odds are slightly better than Washington's Match 4 odds of 1 in 10,600.

            Sum Buddy
            Between Two Worlds

            United States
            Member #129922
            July 1, 2012
            Just wanted to clarify here, that this is not a "Pick" game (Pick 3, Pick 4, etc.)  This is a Jackpot game with a 4/24 matrix, with odds of 1 in 10600.  The odds are extremely attractive (to me at least) and the payout of $10,000, relative to odds, is fantastic.

              rcbbuckeye
              Texas
              United States
              Member #55887
              October 23, 2007
              Just wanted to clarify here, that this is not a "Pick" game (Pick 3, Pick 4, etc.)  This is a Jackpot game with a 4/24 matrix, with odds of 1 in 10600.  The odds are extremely attractive (to me at least) and the payout of $10,000, relative to odds, is fantastic.

              Understood. That's why I pointed out the difference in the odds between Match 4 and a regular Pick 4 game (1 in 10600 vs 1 in 10000).

              Match 4 costs $2 per ticket. Pick 4 is $1 per ticket but playing the same number straight twice costs $2, for the same $10000 payout at slightly better odds.

              Not knocking the Match 4 game, just pointing out the difference.

                Sum Buddy
                Between Two Worlds

                United States
                Member #129922
                July 1, 2012
                Understood. That's why I pointed out the difference in the odds between Match 4 and a regular Pick 4 game (1 in 10600 vs 1 in 10000).

                Match 4 costs $2 per ticket. Pick 4 is $1 per ticket but playing the same number straight twice costs $2, for the same $10000 payout at slightly better odds.

                Not knocking the Match 4 game, just pointing out the difference.

                Well, I missed that the tickets are $2, so thanks for mentioning that.  Still a good bet in my eyes...

                  MsBee18
                  Florida
                  United States
                  Member #186822
                  January 2, 2018
                  $10,000 is a nice prize but I'm looking for more.

                     
