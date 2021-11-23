Record number of winning tickets sold in single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawing

Over half a million dollars awarded in one drawing

By Kate Northrop

A record number of top prize-winning tickets were sold in a single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawing, awarding over half a million dollars in prizes in just one night.

53 Match 4 tickets hit all four drawn numbers on Oct. 30, awarding over half a million dollars in prizes to ticketholders who picked the combination 8-10-17-20.

As each top prize-winning ticket is worth $10,000, the Lottery handed out $530,000 just to top prize winners alone.

According to the Lottery, the number of winning tickets sold for the Match 4 top prize in one day surpassed the previous record of 42 tickets in December 2017.

Winning tickets were purchased across the state, including Anacortes, Everett, Tacoma and Tukwila, the Lottery said in a press release.

Match 4 drawings take place every day at 8:00 pm PST and is played by choosing four numbers between 1 and 24 or by selecting the Quick Pick option for computer generated numbers. Tickets for Match 4 cost $2 each.