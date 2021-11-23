Quick Links
You last visited November 24, 2021, 1:33 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
- Home ›
- Forums ›
- Lottery News ›
- Record number of winning tickets sold in single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawing
Record number of winning tickets sold in single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawing
Washington Lottery: Record number of winning tickets sold in single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawingRating:
Over half a million dollars awarded in one drawing
By Kate Northrop
A record number of top prize-winning tickets were sold in a single Washington Lottery Match 4 drawing, awarding over half a million dollars in prizes in just one night.
53 Match 4 tickets hit all four drawn numbers on Oct. 30, awarding over half a million dollars in prizes to ticketholders who picked the combination 8-10-17-20.
As each top prize-winning ticket is worth $10,000, the Lottery handed out $530,000 just to top prize winners alone.
According to the Lottery, the number of winning tickets sold for the Match 4 top prize in one day surpassed the previous record of 42 tickets in December 2017.
Winning tickets were purchased across the state, including Anacortes, Everett, Tacoma and Tukwila, the Lottery said in a press release.
Match 4 drawings take place every day at 8:00 pm PST and is played by choosing four numbers between 1 and 24 or by selecting the Quick Pick option for computer generated numbers. Tickets for Match 4 cost $2 each.
Lottery Post Staff
100
Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
15053 Posts
Offline
If I won that 10k I think I'd get me one of them new phones that takes pictures. I went to the Walmart the other day to get 35mm film for my camera and couldn't find any and when I asked the kid working there where it was, he didn't know what the hell I was talking about. But them picture taking phones don't work where I live anyway so never mind.
Between Two Worlds
United States
Member #129922
July 1, 2012
237 Posts
Offline
Just looked up the specs on this game. 4/24 matrix, odds 1 in 10600, top prize of $10,000. I would love a game like this in Florida, I'd be playin' that suckah all day long. Meaning, of course, zero chance of that happening !
Central TN
United States
Member #121187
January 4, 2012
5603 Posts
Offline
While I don't participate in the pick 3/4/5 games, it's nice to see so many winners from time to time. Kudos to all of them.
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
A man's rights rest in 3 boxes: the ballot box, the jury box and the cartridge box
California
United States
Member #199424
July 7, 2019
316 Posts
Offline
Just looked up the specs on this game. 4/24 matrix, odds 1 in 10600, top prize of $10,000. I would love a game like this in Florida, I'd be playin' that suckah all day long. Meaning, of course, zero chance of that happening !
Me too... the Pick-4 game is one in ten thousand, but only pays 5 grand. This is much better.
100
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
12249 Posts
Offline
A regular Pick 4 game typically costs $1 for a straight bet. Odds are 1 in 10,000 for $5000 for a $1 straight bet. $2 straight bet on the same number pays $10,000.
The odds are slightly better than Washington's Match 4 odds of 1 in 10,600.
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Between Two Worlds
United States
Member #129922
July 1, 2012
237 Posts
Offline
Just wanted to clarify here, that this is not a "Pick" game (Pick 3, Pick 4, etc.) This is a Jackpot game with a 4/24 matrix, with odds of 1 in 10600. The odds are extremely attractive (to me at least) and the payout of $10,000, relative to odds, is fantastic.
100
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
12249 Posts
Offline
Just wanted to clarify here, that this is not a "Pick" game (Pick 3, Pick 4, etc.) This is a Jackpot game with a 4/24 matrix, with odds of 1 in 10600. The odds are extremely attractive (to me at least) and the payout of $10,000, relative to odds, is fantastic.
Understood. That's why I pointed out the difference in the odds between Match 4 and a regular Pick 4 game (1 in 10600 vs 1 in 10000).
Match 4 costs $2 per ticket. Pick 4 is $1 per ticket but playing the same number straight twice costs $2, for the same $10000 payout at slightly better odds.
Not knocking the Match 4 game, just pointing out the difference.
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Between Two Worlds
United States
Member #129922
July 1, 2012
237 Posts
Offline
Understood. That's why I pointed out the difference in the odds between Match 4 and a regular Pick 4 game (1 in 10600 vs 1 in 10000).
Match 4 costs $2 per ticket. Pick 4 is $1 per ticket but playing the same number straight twice costs $2, for the same $10000 payout at slightly better odds.
Not knocking the Match 4 game, just pointing out the difference.
Well, I missed that the tickets are $2, so thanks for mentioning that. Still a good bet in my eyes...
Florida
United States
Member #186822
January 2, 2018
406 Posts
Offline
$10,000 is a nice prize but I'm looking for more.