Lucky Wisconsin retailer sells its third $100,000 winning lottery ticket this year

Store enters the New Year as a lucky spot for lottery players

By Kate Northrop

APPLETON, Wis. — There's a Wisconsin Lottery retailer that's had particularly good luck after it sold its third winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 this year.

Super Pantry on West Spencer Avenue in Appleton might attract a few more local lottery players looking for their next big win now that it sold three lottery tickets each worth a $100,000 prize.

On Dec. 4, a lucky player won the $100,000 top prize in the Lottery's All or Nothing draw game by matching all 11 numbers to the ones drawn. That ticket was bought at Super Pantry.

"We feel very fortunate and happy to have so many customers win big," store owner Sam Gurung told the Lottery. "This is a locally-owned, family business, and we consider our customers part of our family."

The retailer prides itself on selling "fuel that doesn't just help vehicles run smoother... it keeps the whole community humming," the Super Pantry website says.

In February of this year, Appleton resident Charles Luckett won the first $100,000 prize of the year the exact same way as this month's winner — by matching all 11 numbers in the All or Nothing game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize in the game are 1 in 352,716.

Then in April, Gary Rogney, also of Appleton, won a $100,000 top prize at Super Pantry playing "The Hugh Cash Game," a $20 scratch off released in January 2021. At this time, there are no more top prizes left in the game.

The gas station convenience store is most known for servicing customers looking for a fast snack, a cup of hot coffee, or some quick groceries, but now that it's ringing in the New Year with a third major lottery prize, they might find their reputation gearing toward lottery players hankering for a decent win.

According to Gurung, people are noticing the signs posted in the store that indicate three huge prizes were sold there.

"It feels good to help families win some money," he remarked.