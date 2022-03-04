Man photoshops himself with $343.9 million lottery check to get more Tinder matches

It worked

By Kate Northrop

A Tinder user was feeling discouraged by the lack of matches he was receiving on the popular dating app, so he changed his approach by photoshopping himself into a picture of a well-known Powerball winner.

A man who goes by the name of "Hieu Thai" (in his photoshopped image) came up with an idea to draw more attention to his dating profile on Tinder, and it worked.

In a sneaky, and admittedly detailed, job of careful editing, some TikTok users have branded his attempts at garnering more matches as both clever and sad. Either way, "Thai" found himself receiving more interest than before.

"This is why I gave up on dating apps," someone commented.

"Honestly, this is so sad," said another.

In a clip he shared on social media platform TikTok, he explained how he found a photo of $343.9 million Powerball jackpot winner Lerynne West and cropped out the giant check she held. Then, he pasted the cropped image of the check onto a photo of himself against a plain blue background.

Next, he blurred out West's name and simply added his own in a similar font. Finally, he added the Powerball logo behind him to make it appear as though he were standing in front of an official branded backdrop.

After uploading the photo to his dating profile, interest suddenly started to flood in. A screenshot of his account shows that he had 37 matches at one point.

It's not the first time someone has falsely depicted themselves as a lottery winner to gain attention, but his gimmick may have inspired others to try similar methods as well.

"Why didn't I think of this?" an impressed TikTok user said. "I know how to photoshop too."

