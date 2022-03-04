 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 4, 2022, 8:06 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Man photoshops himself with $343.9 million lottery check to get more Tinder matches

Mar 4, 2022, 5:20 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Insider BuzzInsider Buzz: Man photoshops himself with $343.9 million lottery check to get more Tinder matchesRating:

It worked

By Kate Northrop

A Tinder user was feeling discouraged by the lack of matches he was receiving on the popular dating app, so he changed his approach by photoshopping himself into a picture of a well-known Powerball winner.

A man who goes by the name of "Hieu Thai" (in his photoshopped image) came up with an idea to draw more attention to his dating profile on Tinder, and it worked.

In a sneaky, and admittedly detailed, job of careful editing, some TikTok users have branded his attempts at garnering more matches as both clever and sad. Either way, "Thai" found himself receiving more interest than before.

"This is why I gave up on dating apps," someone commented.

"Honestly, this is so sad," said another.

In a clip he shared on social media platform TikTok, he explained how he found a photo of $343.9 million Powerball jackpot winner Lerynne West and cropped out the giant check she held. Then, he pasted the cropped image of the check onto a photo of himself against a plain blue background.

Next, he blurred out West's name and simply added his own in a similar font. Finally, he added the Powerball logo behind him to make it appear as though he were standing in front of an official branded backdrop.

After uploading the photo to his dating profile, interest suddenly started to flood in. A screenshot of his account shows that he had 37 matches at one point.

It's not the first time someone has falsely depicted themselves as a lottery winner to gain attention, but his gimmick may have inspired others to try similar methods as well.

"Why didn't I think of this?" an impressed TikTok user said. "I know how to photoshop too."

VIDEO: Watch how he did it

Et4QYH6-nrc

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

6 comments. Last comment 8 minutes ago by Raven62.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Stack47
Avatar
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
9473 Posts
Offline

It worked

By Kate Northrop

A Tinder user was feeling discouraged by the lack of matches he was receiving on the popular dating app, so he changed his approach by photoshopping himself into a picture of a well-known Powerball winner.

A man who goes by the name of "Hieu Thai" (in his photoshopped image) came up with an idea to draw more attention to his dating profile on Tinder, and it worked.

In a sneaky, and admittedly detailed, job of careful editing, some TikTok users have branded his attempts at garnering more matches as both clever and sad. Either way, "Thai" found himself receiving more interest than before.

"This is why I gave up on dating apps," someone commented.

"Honestly, this is so sad," said another.

In a clip he shared on social media platform TikTok, he explained how he found a photo of $343.9 million Powerball jackpot winner Lerynne West and cropped out the giant check she held. Then, he pasted the cropped image of the check onto a photo of himself against a plain blue background.

Next, he blurred out West's name and simply added his own in a similar font. Finally, he added the Powerball logo behind him to make it appear as though he were standing in front of an official branded backdrop.

After uploading the photo to his dating profile, interest suddenly started to flood in. A screenshot of his account shows that he had 37 matches at one point.

It's not the first time someone has falsely depicted themselves as a lottery winner to gain attention, but his gimmick may have inspired others to try similar methods as well.

"Why didn't I think of this?" an impressed TikTok user said. "I know how to photoshop too."

VIDEO: Watch how he did it

Et4QYH6-nrc

Now that's ingenuity at it's finest! 

LOL

"I do not like broccoli!"

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    152155 Posts
    Online

    How long will a relationship last that is based on deception?

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

      Todd
      Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
      50
      Chief Bottle Washer
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #1
      May 31, 2000
      26656 Posts
      Offline

      How long will a relationship last that is based on deception?

      My understanding of Tinder is that it's not used to establish a long-term relationship.

        MADDOG10
        MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
        50
        Beautiful Florida
        United States
        Member #5709
        July 18, 2004
        26212 Posts
        Offline

        Go West ladies, there's Gold in them hills.  LOL

                                                   

                                                                  “No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.”
                                                                                                                                      — Plato
          Cassie8620
          Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
          0807.4213.7447.7664
          California
          United States
          Member #180563
          March 13, 2017
          5263 Posts
          Offline

          i am just reading this. just have 7 to 8 words tonight:

          Some would do anything for some attention.

          Funny though!  LOL 

          SMDH

          +

           

          Good luck, on your lottery games tonight/this weekend everyone.

          Gn.

          Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby!

          0024 0087 0806  0807 7080 8700 0908  0026 0217 0224  0051 0620 0894  2274 3533 3535 4520 4764 4774 5051 5151 7447 

          1117 1359 1668 1933 1935 1970 1985  2134 2143 2680 4213 4132 6200 6230  7109 7898 8486 8635 9470

          4442 4477 4747 4744 7477 4467 4764 4667 7474 7447 4667 7640 7464 6467 6746 6764 7664 

            Raven62
            Raven62's avatar - binary
            25
            New Jersey
            United States
            Member #17842
            June 28, 2005
            152155 Posts
            Online

            FYI: Tinder is commonly referred to as the "hookup app", but at its core is a dating app that, like competitors, aims to offer a gateway to relationships, and even marriage, for a more tech-savvy generation.

            A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

            Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

            Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

            The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

               
              Page 1 of 1