Virginia woman throws out winning $110,000 lottery ticket and saves it from the trash

Apr 4, 2022, 12:37 pm

Lottery ticket ends up damaged in the garbage bin

By Kate Northrop

DILLWYN, Va. — A Virginia woman had a moment of panic when she almost lost out on a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot, but she was thankfully able to recover the winning ticket she tossed in the garbage.

Mary Elliot was nearly beside herself when she realized she threw out a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $110,000, so she went digging through the trash to find it.

While the Buckingham County resident was able to successfully recover it, she had run into a new problem: a damaged ticket.

Covered in coffee stains, the ticket's barcode would not scan when she tried to verify it.

Yet, the ticket still held the winning numbers for the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 drawing on Feb. 24, which were 6, 13, 18, 21, and 25, so she took it to the Lottery's Prize Zone West in Henrico.

There, the Lottery said officials were able to confirm her win and award her the $110,000 prize she rightfully won.

"When I saw I'd won, I couldn't stop shaking to save my life!" she told the Lottery.

Elliot had bought the winning ticket at the Food Lion on Constitution Route in Dillwyn. The numbers she chose were based on important birthdays.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 749,398 at $1 per play. The current Cash 5 jackpot stands at $160,000 for tonight's drawing at 11:00 pm EST.

Congratulations!!

    Wow seems like there's no shortage of careless lottery players throwing live tickets in the trash.

       
