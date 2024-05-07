USA Mega

Virginia woman wins $50,000 Pick 5 prize on first-ever lottery ticket

Virginia woman wins $50,000 Pick 5 prize on first-ever lottery ticket

May 7, 2024, 10:09 am (Post a comment)

Virginia Lottery

Running an errand for another lottery player convinced her to play

By Kate Northrop

YORKTOWN, Va. — A Virginia woman won $50,000 playing Pick 5, and it was her first lottery ticket purchase ever.

A Virginia woman had some incredible beginner's luck when she decided to play the lottery for the first time and won a $50,000 Pick 5 top prize.

Katelynne Berland of Yorktown was out running errands for her mother, which included getting some lottery tickets on her behalf. Then she thought, why not try it out herself?

She decided to play the lottery for the first time and settled on the Virginia Lottery's Pick 5 draw game. She bought a lottery ticket with the numbers 2-9-4-2-3 in the April 14 day drawing at 7-Eleven on Ottis Street in Yorktown.

That ticket ended up winning the game's $50,000 top prize.

The odds of winning the top prize by matching all five winning numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000.

Berland visited a Lottery office to claim her prize and was presented with a check on April 24. With the winnings, she plans to help her sister pay for college tuition, Berland told the Lottery.

Pick 5 was launched in Virginia last June and includes the Fireball feature offered in the Lottery's Pick 3 and Pick 4 games. For an extra $1, players can add the Fireball option to give a ticket's numbers another chance to win a prize.

Pick 5 drawings take place twice a day, first at 1:59 pm Eastern Time and then again at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. The cutoff time for the day drawing occurs daily at 1:53 pm and at 10:45 pm for the night drawing.

All Pick 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.



