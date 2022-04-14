 
Michigan woman wins two $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play prizes

Apr 14, 2022, 2:39 pm

Michigan Lottery: Michigan woman wins two $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play prizes

Playing it safe was the right way to go

By Kate Northrop

DEARBORN, Mich. — An anonymous woman had twice the luck when a bout of caution led her to win two $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play prizes.

One lucky lottery player decided to play it safe when purchasing her usual tickets for the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing and was doubly rewarded as a result.

In February, the woman, who declined revealing her name, stopped at the Mobil gas station on For Road in Dearborn to buy her weekly Fantasy 5 lottery ticket.

"I purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket every week for six drawings, and I always add the Double Play option," she told the Lottery.

This week, however, was a little different than most.

"I was out running errands and couldn't remember if I had any drawings left on my ticket at home, so I decided to purchase another one to be safe," she recalled.

The Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing on February 26 came and went, drawing the winning numbers 10, 17, 19, 25, and 26.

"After the drawing, I checked the ticket I had purchased that day and saw I'd matched all the numbers," the winner said in a press release. "That's when I remembered the other ticket, so I checked it to see if it covered the drawing that night. When I saw it did and I had won on both I couldn't believe it."

Playing it safe had secured the lucky Detroit resident a neat $110,000 prize, but that was not all she'd be pocketing.

"At first, I thought I had split the jackpot with myself until I realized I'd won $110,000 on each," the player remarked. "I was so excited I couldn't sit down the rest of the night!"

According to the Lottery, the 67-year-old had recently visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her two prizes and said that she plans on saving the winnings.

For an extra $1 per play, players can add the Double Play option to their Fantasy 5 ticket to participate in the nightly Double Play drawing, with the top prize for the Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing yielding $110,000, whereas non-jackpot Double Play prizes are doubled. Players who match all five Double Play numbers in a drawing win the top prize.

Fantasy 5 drawings take place every day at 7:29 pm EST. At $1 a play, players pick five numbers from 1 to 39 for a chance to win the rolling jackpot, which starts at $100,000.

Lottery Post Staff

4 comments.
Congratulations on her win times two. I'm glad we don't have Double Play added to our Fantasy5 game. In Florida she would of only got the max prize of the jackpot.

    Double congrats to her.

    It's Ford Road.

    Happy National Ex-Spouse Day. Scared

      I was gonna go with Sully being the winner on this until they mentioned the age....much younger Leaving

      Integrity: There is no substitute.

      "If some among you fear taking a stand because you are afraid of reprisals . . . recognize that you are just feeding the crocodile hoping he'll eat you last."

        Seems like it's always old men winning these things lately.

        Glad to see an old broad win for a change. 

           
