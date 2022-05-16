Miami man is Florida's newest millionaire after playing Jackpot Triple Play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Miami man is Florida's newest millionaire after hitting it big playing the state lottery's Jackpot Triple Play game.

Daniel Alvarez, 49, claimed the $1.95 million jackpot after winning the February 25th drawing.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one time lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62.

Alvarez purchased his Jackpot Triple Play with Combo Quick Pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, at 1060 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday, May 17th. The estimated jackpot is $1.4 million.

For $1, players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn. Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set and the second set will be randomly Quick Picked. Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding Combo for $1 more.

