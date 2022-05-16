 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 16, 2022, 6:08 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Miami man is Florida's newest millionaire after playing Jackpot Triple Play

May 16, 2022, 3:04 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Florida LotteryFlorida Lottery: Miami man is Florida's newest millionaire after playing Jackpot Triple PlayRating:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Miami man is Florida's newest millionaire after hitting it big playing the state lottery's Jackpot Triple Play game.

Daniel Alvarez, 49, claimed the $1.95 million jackpot after winning the February 25th drawing.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one time lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62.

Alvarez purchased his Jackpot Triple Play with Combo Quick Pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, at 1060 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday, May 17th. The estimated jackpot is $1.4 million.

For $1, players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn. Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set and the second set will be randomly Quick Picked. Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding Combo for $1 more.

Jackpot Triple Play winning numbers are published on Lottery Post's Florida Lottery Results page minutes after each drawing.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 3 hours ago by Clarkejoseph49.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Cassie8620
Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
0807.4213.1859.6023.7447
California
United States
Member #180563
March 13, 2017
5479 Posts
Offline

I am about  almost a decade younger,and I too when at middle age will take a lump sum. Heck, I'll do it at 27, because you never know with the government.

 

I'm very happy for this man. Hispanic neighbor of mine has the same exact name.

 

He is only of middle age  40's-50s still young enough to enjoy it ALL middle age.

SO HAPPY for Mr. Alvarez. Just be sure to save some, invest.

Make it last a lifetime, if you're able.

Congrats!Dance

    Clarkejoseph49
    Avatar
    Blackburn with Darwen
    United Kingdom
    Member #215626
    May 29, 2021
    19 Posts
    Offline

    The after taxes amount has got to be around £1,210,669.74 in the UK

       
      Page 1 of 1