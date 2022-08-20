Alabama man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery after playing for over 30 years

Aug 20, 2022, 4:22 pm (4 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Crossing state lines for years has finally paid off

By Kate Northrop

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. — After over three decades of crossing state lines to play the Florida Lottery, an Alabama man can finally return home with a $1 million prize.

Yesterday, the Florida Lottery announced that a $1 million second-tier prize from the $50 "500X The Cash" scratch-off game was claimed by an Alabama resident — Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan.

Fotopoulos has always been a longtime Florida Lottery player, having been buying tickets in the Sunshine State since 1988.

"I've been playing the Florida Lottery since it began," the winner said in a press release. "I just had a feeling about the '500X The Cash' game. I still can't believe it!"

"500X The Cash" is the Florida Lottery's most expensive game at $50 a ticket. As the only $50 game in the lottery's portfolio, it offers a $25 million top prize.

Fotopoulos bought his $1 million winning ticket at Fortune Liquors on Highway 231 in Campbellton, a retailer that sits immediately right over the Alabama-Florida border and is about a 20-minute drive from Dothan, Alabama. Fortune Liquors receives a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

After visiting Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, the Alabama resident chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000 before taxes.

He hardly made a dent in the number of $1 million second-tier prizes left in the game — there are still 83 out of 160 second-tier prizes left to claim. One of the two top prizes of $25 million remain, as well as 155 out of 300 third-tier prizes of $50,000. The game was released in February, when the trend of pricey tickets began taking off with multiple state lotteries.

There are no "break-even" base prizes in the "500X The Cash" game, with the lowest-tier prize starting at $100. According to the Lottery, the game offers the best odds to becoming an instant millionaire with the overall odds of winning at 1 in 4.5.