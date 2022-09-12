Major claim deadline approaching for Illinois lottery winner of $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Sep 12, 2022, 7:16 am (25 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

They don't have as much time as it seems

By Kate Northrop

A crucial deadline for claiming the record-breaking $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July is approaching for the single Illinois-based lottery winner.

The lone Illinois winner of the unimaginable $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot is only weeks away from a major deadline that could have a huge impact on the amount of money they get to walk away with.

"For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said in early August. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions."

If the winner wishes to claim the prize as a lump sum, however, they better get a move on. Mega Millions winners in Illinois get one year from the draw date to claim their prize, but only as an annuity. The prize can only be claimed as a lump sum within 60 days.

The final day to claim the jackpot and take home the one-time lump sum of is September 27, 2022. If no one steps forward by then, the prize will default to the annuity option.

"They have a choice that will be made for them if they don't make it," Susan Bradley, founder of the Sudden Money Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, told CNBC.

According to USA Mega, the cash option is worth $780.5 million, with the total take-home in Illinois coming to $453.12 million after federal and state taxes are deducted.

There are advantages to claiming the prize as either a lump sum or annuity depending on the winner's situation and preferences. The cash option is taxed more heavily than if you were to receive the full annuity prize, however you receive a massive amount of money right away versus annual payments over 29 years.

"Some people say take the lump sum because you manage it instead of the state," Bradley continued. "But that's loaded with all sorts of responsibilities that people can't see coming."

Those who feel they could potentially be overwhelmed by the sudden influx of unfathomable wealth might opt for the annuity option to ease the burden of planning their spending, investing, philanthropy, and gifting goals.

Bradley recommends that, even if a lottery winner chooses the annuity option, there should still be a plan in place for when the 29 years of payments are up.

"They should have a replacement fund," she advised. "Assume 50% of the annual payment is yours after taxes. Then split it in half again and put half in your replacement fund."

The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold at Speedway #4250, located at 885 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines.

One facet of winning a big jackpot that this winner does not have to worry about is revealing their identity. It's likely that we'll never know the winner's name, because Illinois allows lottery winners to remain anonymous for prizes of $250,000 or more.

"We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience," Mays said in a press release last month.