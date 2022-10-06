433 players win $4 million lottery jackpot in Philippines, prompts calls for investigation

Oct 6, 2022, 7:08 am (7 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Results were all divisible by 9

By Kate Northrop

The Philippines government Charity Sweepstakes Office is hearing calls for an investigation after 433 lottery winners split a 236 million pesos (US$4 million) jackpot on Saturday.

Lottery enthusiasts in the Philippines are split over whether an official investigation should take place over a $4 million lottery jackpot being split by 433 winners.

On Sat., Oct. 1, the 6/55 Grand Lotto Draw drew the winning numbers 9, 18, 27, 36, 45, and 54 — all numbers divisible by nine.

Each winner received 500,000 pesos (US$8,500) after the jackpot was divvied up.

Players and non-players alike took to social media with mixed views, with some saying that it's not unheard of for people to pick particularly popular number combinations like the one drawn. Others are voicing concerns over the integrity of the draw.

One of the individuals calling for an official review is Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, who labeled the results "strange and unusual."

"These lotto games are authorized by the Republic of the Philippines," Pimentel said in a statement. "Therefore, we need to maintain and protect the integrity of these gambling games."

In a hypothetical Senate hearing, statisticians would be asked to provide their perspectives, and the Philippines Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) would have the floor to explain its operations, Pimentel said on Filipino radio.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said in a press briefing they "found nothing wrong" with the Saturday draw, and that it was a "natural occurrence." If anything, Robles said, the office was happy that the jackpot was split by more winners in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Senator Risa Hontiveros had a take similar to Pimentel's, but she explained that her motivations for an investigation are not to imply foul play, rather to put the public's mind at ease.

"We just want rule out any doubts in the public mind that the results have been manipulated," Hontiveros said. "While we recognize that people tend to bet in patterns, we also want to make sure the system is secure, free from glitches, and trustworthy."

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.