New York Lottery draws identical Take 5 results two drawings in a row

Lottery confirms results and process were "properly vetted and verified"
By Kate Northrop
The New York Lottery's Take 5 game produced highly improbable identical results two drawings in a row yesterday.
The Take 5 Midday and Evening drawings for Thurs., Oct. 27 ended up churning out the same five numbers, which in turn led to an unusually high number of winners of the game's top prize.
Yesterday's Take 5 Midday and Evening lottery results were 18, 21, 30, 35, and 36.
Take 5 drawings are operated via mechanical ball drawing processes, as are all the games in the New York Lottery's portfolio.
"The NY Lottery can confirm that same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for the midday and evening drawings on October 27," Lottery Director of Communications told Lottery Post. "The results and game process were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors."
According to the Lottery, there were no Take 5 top prize winners in the Midday drawing on Oct. 27. For the Evening drawing, there were 52 top prize winners of $715.50.
In Take 5, prizes are paid on pari-mutuel basis, and the jackpot is divided equally among jackpot winners. If there are no jackpot winners, the amount goes to the second-tier prize level and is distributed equally across all second-tier prize winners.
The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 575,757, which are also the odds of the two drawings having identical results.
I think the odds of hitting the same combination has to be higher than 575 thousand to one.
THE LOTTERY IS ALWAYS RIGGED ( They Select The Winning Combination) WHETHER THEY USE A Lottery Draw Machine OR COMPUTERIZED LOTTERY DRAWINGS.
The lottery should do the same for those Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots, spread it to multiple winners.
Wow. I agree Thrifty. This just proves how rigged the Lottery is, but that won't change anything because people are still gonna play. 😂
The odds are exactly 1 in 575,757, because that is exactly how many different combinations there are in the game.
While quite rare, it obviously is possible for a combo to be drawn back to back, or perhaps months or years apart. Why not. Just because it was drawn once, doesn't mean the lottery commission is going to toss those numbers out so they can't be drawn again.
Oh I'm sorry but no to me that's a red flag I've seen it in the pick 3 numbers you can have the same number drawn in the day the evening but no not with the take five soon as I read that I said oh oh something ain't right it's like they forgot to put the fixed rigged combination button off and it happened the second time that's my take on it I'm a die hard numbers player have been for over a decade I have books on it I studied the history from multiple States going back 20 years I watch all the patterns the pairs everything this is not right
I agree with you 1,000%
There is no way for that to happen I'm sorry (Rigged)... That was their oops moment the numbers are rigged and they made a mistake and the same numbers came up period
It's TRUE, the dump employee forgot to set up the machine before the draw, if they would redraw, they will come up with same numbers again and again.