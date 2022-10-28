USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 2:57 pm

You last visited
October 29, 2022, 2:57 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › New York Lottery draws identical Take 5 results two drawings in a row

New York Lottery draws identical Take 5 results two drawings in a row

Oct 28, 2022, 11:00 am (9 comments)

New York Lottery

Lottery confirms results and process were "properly vetted and verified"

By Kate Northrop

The New York Lottery's Take 5 game produced highly improbable identical results two drawings in a row yesterday.

The Take 5 Midday and Evening drawings for Thurs., Oct. 27 ended up churning out the same five numbers, which in turn led to an unusually high number of winners of the game's top prize.

Yesterday's Take 5 Midday and Evening lottery results were 18, 21, 30, 35, and 36.

Take 5 drawings are operated via mechanical ball drawing processes, as are all the games in the New York Lottery's portfolio.

"The NY Lottery can confirm that same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for the midday and evening drawings on October 27," Lottery Director of Communications told Lottery Post. "The results and game process were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors."

According to the Lottery, there were no Take 5 top prize winners in the Midday drawing on Oct. 27. For the Evening drawing, there were 52 top prize winners of $715.50.

In Take 5, prizes are paid on pari-mutuel basis, and the jackpot is divided equally among jackpot winners. If there are no jackpot winners, the amount goes to the second-tier prize level and is distributed equally across all second-tier prize winners.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 575,757, which are also the odds of the two drawings having identical results.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

New York Lottery Results

New York Lottery - official site

Related news stories

433 players win $4 million lottery jackpot in Philippines, prompts calls for investigationOct 6, 2022

Mega Millions host calls wrong winning number during broadcastMay 13, 2022

New York Lottery changes Take 5 game to twice-daily drawingsJul 23, 2021

50 players win Massachusetts Lottery jackpotDec 8, 2020

Nebraska Lottery adding Sunday drawingsNov 5, 2016

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Tony Numbers's avatarTony Numbers

I think the odds of hitting the same combination has to be higher than 575 thousand to one.

THRIFTY's avatarTHRIFTY

THE LOTTERY IS ALWAYS RIGGED ( They Select The Winning Combination) WHETHER THEY USE A Lottery Draw Machine OR COMPUTERIZED LOTTERY DRAWINGS.

 

The lottery should do the same for those Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots, spread it to multiple winners.

WISHYOULUCK's avatarWISHYOULUCK

Wow. I agree Thrifty. This just proves how rigged the Lottery is, but that won't change anything because people are still gonna play. 😂

rcbbuckeye's avatarrcbbuckeye

Quote: Originally posted by Tony Numbers on Oct 28, 2022

I think the odds of hitting the same combination has to be higher than 575 thousand to one.

The odds are exactly 1 in 575,757, because that is exactly how many different combinations there are in the game. 

While quite rare, it obviously is possible for a combo to be drawn back to back, or perhaps months or years apart. Why not. Just because it was drawn once, doesn't mean the lottery commission is going to toss those numbers out so they can't be drawn again.

Tony Numbers's avatarTony Numbers

TY

moneybagz

Quote: Originally posted by rcbbuckeye on Oct 28, 2022

The odds are exactly 1 in 575,757, because that is exactly how many different combinations there are in the game. 

While quite rare, it obviously is possible for a combo to be drawn back to back, or perhaps months or years apart. Why not. Just because it was drawn once, doesn't mean the lottery commission is going to toss those numbers out so they can't be drawn again.

Oh I'm sorry but no to me that's a red flag I've seen it in the pick 3 numbers you can have the same number drawn in the day the evening but no not with the take five soon as I read that I said oh oh something ain't right it's like they forgot to put the fixed rigged combination button off and it happened the second time that's my take on it I'm a die hard numbers player have been for over a decade I have books on it I studied the history from multiple States going back 20 years I watch all the patterns the pairs everything this is not right

moneybagz

Quote: Originally posted by THRIFTY on Oct 28, 2022

THE LOTTERY IS ALWAYS RIGGED ( They Select The Winning Combination) WHETHER THEY USE A Lottery Draw Machine OR COMPUTERIZED LOTTERY DRAWINGS.

 

The lottery should do the same for those Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots, spread it to multiple winners.

I agree with you 1,000%

moneybagz

There is no way for that to happen I'm sorry (Rigged)... That was their oops moment the numbers are rigged and they made a mistake and the same numbers came up period

manhouss's avatarmanhouss

It's TRUE, the dump employee forgot to set up the machine before the draw, if they would redraw, they will come up with same numbers again and again.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest