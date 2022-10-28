New York Lottery draws identical Take 5 results two drawings in a row

Oct 28, 2022, 11:00 am (9 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lottery confirms results and process were "properly vetted and verified"

By Kate Northrop

The New York Lottery's Take 5 game produced highly improbable identical results two drawings in a row yesterday.

The Take 5 Midday and Evening drawings for Thurs., Oct. 27 ended up churning out the same five numbers, which in turn led to an unusually high number of winners of the game's top prize.

Yesterday's Take 5 Midday and Evening lottery results were 18, 21, 30, 35, and 36.

Take 5 drawings are operated via mechanical ball drawing processes, as are all the games in the New York Lottery's portfolio.

"The NY Lottery can confirm that same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for the midday and evening drawings on October 27," Lottery Director of Communications told Lottery Post. "The results and game process were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors."

According to the Lottery, there were no Take 5 top prize winners in the Midday drawing on Oct. 27. For the Evening drawing, there were 52 top prize winners of $715.50.

In Take 5, prizes are paid on pari-mutuel basis, and the jackpot is divided equally among jackpot winners. If there are no jackpot winners, the amount goes to the second-tier prize level and is distributed equally across all second-tier prize winners.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 575,757, which are also the odds of the two drawings having identical results.