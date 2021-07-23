New York Lottery changes Take 5 game to twice-daily drawings

Second daily drawing to begin next week

By Kate Northrop

The New York Lottery added a second daily drawing to its popular Take 5 draw game, with the change effective starting next week.

Beginning this Monday, July 26, the Lottery will offer New York players another daily drawing for the Take 5 game, with one drawing to take place in the afternoon and the other in the evening.

"Take 5 created more than 2.5 million cash prize winners last fiscal year," New York Lottery Executive Director Gweneth Dean said. "The added drawing for this game will give New York players more chances to win."

Currently, Take 5 drawings take place daily at 10:30 pm EST and are broadcast live on select television stations. Starting July 26, players can begin purchasing tickets for the first afternoon drawing at 2:30 pm EST.

Take 5 is played by choosing five numbers from 1 to 39. The odds of hitting the jackpot by matching all five numbers drawn is 1 in 575,757, and the estimated jackpot for a winning ticket is $57,575 but may change depending on ticket sales.

The odds of winning any prize in Take 5 are 1 in 9.62. The lowest tier prize the game offers is a free play if two of the player's numbers are drawn.