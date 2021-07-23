 
New York Lottery changes Take 5 game to twice-daily drawings

Jul 23, 2021, 11:36 am

New York LotteryNew York Lottery: New York Lottery changes Take 5 game to twice-daily drawingsRating:

Second daily drawing to begin next week

By Kate Northrop 

The New York Lottery added a second daily drawing to its popular Take 5 draw game, with the change effective starting next week.

Beginning this Monday, July 26, the Lottery will offer New York players another daily drawing for the Take 5 game, with one drawing to take place in the afternoon and the other in the evening.

"Take 5 created more than 2.5 million cash prize winners last fiscal year," New York Lottery Executive Director Gweneth Dean said. "The added drawing for this game will give New York players more chances to win."

Currently, Take 5 drawings take place daily at 10:30 pm EST and are broadcast live on select television stations. Starting July 26, players can begin purchasing tickets for the first afternoon drawing at 2:30 pm EST.

Take 5 is played by choosing five numbers from 1 to 39. The odds of hitting the jackpot by matching all five numbers drawn is 1 in 575,757, and the estimated jackpot for a winning ticket is $57,575 but may change depending on ticket sales.

The odds of winning any prize in Take 5 are 1 in 9.62. The lowest tier prize the game offers is a free play if two of the player's numbers are drawn.

Lottery Post Staff

8 comments. Last comment 6 hours ago by TheMeatman2005.
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2623 Posts
Offline

OK New Yorkers....is this even worth bothering with?    (nap time guys).

    Mata Garbo
    Avatar
    Gallatin Tennesee
    United States
    Member #194096
    November 29, 2018
    45 Posts
    Offline

    Odds for winning a smaller prize... 1in 9. Odds for winning the jackpot....1 in 575,757. If you buy 10 tickets your odds for winning a smaller prize is fantastic.....lol.

    HyperDrumCool

      Speler
      Avatar

      Belgium
      Member #214858
      April 17, 2021
      363 Posts
      Offline

      Odds for winning a smaller prize... 1in 9. Odds for winning the jackpot....1 in 575,757. If you buy 10 tickets your odds for winning a smaller prize is fantastic.....lol.

      HyperDrumCool

      Did you realize, that when you want to guess 10 jackpots in a row, you have 
      combin(39,5)^10=4003061550466307561614340783010782819555929010534325090249 possible sequences.

        Speler
        Avatar

        Belgium
        Member #214858
        April 17, 2021
        363 Posts
        Offline

        Score & count of combinations

        Score: 0 278256
        Score: 1 231880
        Score: 2 59840
        Score: 3 5610
        Score: 4 170
        Score: 5 1

        Score & p()  // Somebody asked for more digits.

        Score 0 0.4832872201293253924832872201293253924832872201293253924832872201293253924832872201293253924832872201
        Score 1 0.4027393501077711604027393501077711604027393501077711604027393501077711604027393501077711604027393501
        Score 2 0.1039327355116828801039327355116828801039327355116828801039327355116828801039327355116828801039327355
        Score 3 0.009743693954220270009743693954220270009743693954220270009743693954220270009743693954220270009743694
        Score 4 0.0002952634531581900002952634531581900002952634531581900002952634531581900002952634531581900002952635
        Score 5 0.0000017368438421070000017368438421070000017368438421070000017368438421070000017368438421070000017368

          Speler
          Avatar

          Belgium
          Member #214858
          April 17, 2021
          363 Posts
          Offline

          Did you realize, that when you want to guess 10 jackpots in a row, you have 
          combin(39,5)^10=4003061550466307561614340783010782819555929010534325090249 possible sequences.

          The alexian* system, according to dr sum, leads to winning 100 times the jackpot in a row.

          combin(39,5)^100=1056629369719935007348661937912129059632321688199146530116717424833399665088967262350814490506761129998044506989111443054846940079180627435947869036203732590287617625222483410852099792599826215507957036539917721344304715479962762277867838679738457175802311712182798200341576681201448150712906140822334011685439056926957833697971725034416633536631794248733768176711211333930549983927958227749060501863525268281527528454581415891822358066511923882432256209791537826092587918927186594002621497377172015867120533609986484605764270521279971959315270713229591261933340639629214410001combin(39,5)^100=1056629369719935007348661937912129059632321688199146530116717424833399665088967262350814490506761129998044506989111443054846940079180627435947869036203732590287617625222483410852099792599826215507957036539917721344304715479962762277867838679738457175802311712182798200341576681201448150712906140822334011685439056926957833697971725034416633536631794248733768176711211333930549983927958227749060501863525268281527528454581415891822358066511923882432256209791537826092587918927186594002621497377172015867120533609986484605764270521279971959315270713229591261933340639629214410001

            Speler
            Avatar

            Belgium
            Member #214858
            April 17, 2021
            363 Posts
            Offline

            Odds for winning a smaller prize... 1in 9. Odds for winning the jackpot....1 in 575,757. If you buy 10 tickets your odds for winning a smaller prize is fantastic.....lol.

            HyperDrumCool

            With 8 lines including all numbers you have 143125 / 575757 chances to not win anything.

              Coin Toss
              Coin Toss's avatar - shape barbed.jpg
              100
              Zeta Reticuli Star System
              United States
              Member #30469
              January 17, 2006
              11578 Posts
              Offline

              Odds for winning a smaller prize... 1in 9. Odds for winning the jackpot....1 in 575,757. If you buy 10 tickets your odds for winning a smaller prize is fantastic.....lol.

              HyperDrumCool

              Ir doesn't work like that. 

              Each ndividual ticket us up against the same odds.

              Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

              Lep

              There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

                TheMeatman2005
                TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
                Brooklyn, NY
                United States
                Member #169716
                October 29, 2015
                1527 Posts
                Offline

                It seems like all of the games are going to twice daily or three or more times a week.

                They say it's so the players have more chances to win, but really, it's so they have more money to make.

                Even Power Ball is going to be going to three draws per week starting in August.

                It will be Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

                The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

                “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

                Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

                   
                  Page 1 of 1