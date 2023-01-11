$1.35 BILLION: Mega Millions jackpot set to deliver unimaginable wealth

Jan 11, 2023, 7:14 am (6 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Dodges popular birthday numbers to become fourth-largest lottery jackpot in history

By Todd Northrop

After 25 drawings without a jackpot winner, the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game now boasts a cresting jackpot of $1.35 billion that could instantly put someone among the wealthiest people on the planet.

To get to this point, the game had to survive a drawing in which all "birthday numbers" were drawn. Birthday numbers are those less than 31, and lotteries typically sell an outsized portion of lottery tickets within that range of numbers since many people typically play birthdays, anniversaries, and other significant dates when filling out their playslips.

When nobody won Tuesday night's grand prize, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $1.35 billion. Only one other drawing in Mega Millions game history was larger — a $1.537 billion jackpot in Oct. 2018 that was claimed anonymously by one person in South Carolina.

Readers who follow the link to that jackpot claim may notice an infamous name mentioned, as disgraced "lottery lawyer" Jason Kurland was the attorney chosen by the anonymous winner to handle the prize claim and subsequent investment of the winner's money. Lottery Post published an in-depth video chronicling Kurland's misdeeds and how he stole millions of dollars from the big winner.

Deepening the lore of that particular drawing was the fact that the South Carolina store owner who sold the $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket was later arrested for tax evasion.

Let's hope this billion-dollar jackpot run is less notorious.

The next chance someone will get to win that enormous pile of cash is Friday night at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific).

Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 4th-largest lottery jackpot of any game in world history, and the $707.9 million lump-sum cash value stands as the 6th-largest ever (see full list below).

The current jackpot run-up started on Oct. 18 as a $20 million grand prize — it has been nearly 3 months since Mega Millions has had a jackpot winner.

Lottery players wondering what all the cash will look like in their bank account after federal and state taxes are taken out can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page.

The rush of ticket sales over the next few days may propel the jackpot to an even higher amount before the drawing takes place Friday. Lottery Post and USA Mega will update the jackpot tallies displayed if such an increase occurs.

In Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 16 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from California, 1 from Connecticut, 2 from Florida, 1 from Kansas, 2 from Massachusetts, 1 from Missouri, 1 from New Jersey, 2 from New York, 2 from Ohio, 1 from Oregon, 1 from Pennsylvania, and 1 from West Virginia.

Three of the second-prize winners — one each from Connecticut, Florida, and New York — purchased their tickets with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 per play, multiplying their prize to $3 million because the Megaplier number drawn was 3.

The Megaplier option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Megaplier is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

But that sole California second-prize winner is probably not too concerned that they couldn't purchase the Megaplier, as the state's pari-mutuel prize structure will deliver them a massive $3,970,609 prize. As always, the complete list of California prizes can be found on USA Mega's Mega Millions drawing detail page.

Tuesday's birthday numbers helped a total of 215 tickets match four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. Of those tickets, 41 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $30,000, and 29 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $7,127.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18, with Mega Ball number 9. The Megaplier number was 3.

The complete payout information and official drawing video for Tuesday's drawing can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Detail page.

Following the Tuesday drawing, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was raised $250 million from its previous amount of $1.1 billion. The cash value was raised by $131.1 million from its previous amount of $576.8 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. For an extra $1 per ticket players can purchase the Megaplier option, which multiplies any non-jackpot won by up to 5 times, depending on the Megaplier number drawn that evening.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Tuesdays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Players looking for the nearest official lottery retailer — or maybe just a different store without such a long line — are urged to use the free Lottery Places app available for iOS, Android, and Windows. The app can find lottery stores in every Mega Millions state and can search across state lines — something even official state lotteries can't do.

Some states offer direct online sales, allowing players to bypass the store and purchase tickets from home. States that offer this ability include Colorado (Mega Millions and Powerball), Michigan (Mega Millions and Powerball), Minnesota (Mega Millions and Powerball), Oregon (Mega Millions and Powerball), Texas (Mega Millions and Powerball), and Virginia (Mega Millions and Powerball). Note that some of these links will only work properly for residents of the states mentioned.

Players outside the USA can use a reputable butler service, which provides scanned copies of the purchased lottery tickets securely held on behalf of the customer. In the past, the lottery ticket service was used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.

Mega Millions lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 4th-largest lottery jackpot of all time, and the 2nd-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Brisk sales may push the jackpot estimate higher by draw time.

If nobody wins Friday, it's anyone's guess how high it will go.

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.35 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $502 million, Oct. 14, 2022 (21 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Florida Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 13

Mega Millions: 12

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 6th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Mega Millions: $707.9 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.35 billion annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: