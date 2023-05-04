California woman who overcame homelessness wins $5 million lottery prize

May 4, 2023, 11:18 am (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Everything lining up all at once for winner who turned her life around

By Kate Northrop

PITTSBURG, Calif. — The stars are perfectly aligning for a formerly homeless California woman who has one more lifechanging milestone to celebrate.

A California woman who overcame homelessness is now one of the state's newest millionaires after winning a $5 million lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket.

Lucia Forseth's life looked very different in 2017 as compared to now. She did not have a home, but some years later, she was able to turn her life around. Now, she's adding a big lottery win to an already successful year.

"I only bought one ticket," Forseth told the California Lottery. "I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!"

While out getting an oil change for her car, Forseth chose a $20 "2023" scratch-off ticket from the lottery ticket cabinet at the Walmart Supercenter on Loveridge Road in Pittsburg.

"I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!" the winner continued.

The name of the game she purchased a ticket from, "2023," holds a deep meaning for Forseth.

"Six years ago, I was homeless," she explained. "This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million."

With those winnings, Forseth plans on buying a house and investing the rest.

"You never think you have a chance to win it," Forseth remarked. "It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me."

The winner respectfully declined to speak with the media, the Lottery advised.

"The California Lottery's sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it's only possible with our player's support," Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a press release. "Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike."

Following Forseth's win, there are now two out of five top prizes of $5 million remaining in the $20 "2023" scratch-off game. There are also 74 out of 132 second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 2,286 out of 3,867 third-tier prizes of $2,500 left to claim.