New scratch-off game from Florida Lottery offers $250,000 a year for life top prize

Jul 3, 2023, 7:15 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

New games offer more than $2 billion in total cash prizes, Lottery says

By Kate Northrop

The Florida Lottery released a new "Year for Life" family of scratch-off games, with the highest price point ticket featuring a $250,000 a year for life top prize.

As of today, Florida lottery players can pick out a ticket from the Florida Lottery's latest "Year for Life" family of instant games, with varying annual top prizes at different price points.

There are a total of four different games at $1, $2, $5, or $10 per ticket. The least expensive ticket offers a top prize of $25,000 a year for life, which respectively climbs up to $50,000, $150,000, and $250,000 a year for life with each increasing price point.

In every game, there are four total top prizes to be won, except for the $2 game, which instead offers eight top prizes of $50,000 a year for life.

There are also 96 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 796 third-tier prizes of $5,000 available in the $10 "$250,000 a Year for Life" game. The odds of winning a top prize in that game are 1 in 6,046,170, whereas the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.33.

According to the Lottery, the new games offer more than $2 billion in cash prizes.

Starting now until Aug. 6, 2023, players may also enter their non-winning Year for Life and Cash4Life tickets into the "Free Ride & Fuel for Life Bonus Play Promotion," in which ten players will win a Ford car, free fuel for a year, and another chance to win free fuel for life.

The drawing for those ten winners, which takes place Aug. 8, will be able to participate in the "Lucky Pik" game show event on Oct. 20 – 22. The show will reveal the Ford model vehicle to be won, and participants will play to win additional fuel for a year prizes.