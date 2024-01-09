USA Mega

Washington, D.C. woman wins $2 million Powerball prize from lottery ticket gifted to her by husband

Jan 9, 2024, 12:36 pm (Post a comment)

Powerball

Winner unwraps the perfect present on Christmas Day

By Kate Northrop

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Powerball lottery ticket ended up being the best present under the Christmas tree for one Washington D.C. woman, who won $2 million from the ticket gifted to her by her husband.

A Washington D.C. woman won $2 million on a Powerball lottery ticket that she received as a gift from her husband on Christmas Day.

Pamela V. rang in the new year with a $2 million winning Powerball ticket in-hand thanks to her husband's Christmas present to her. He had waited all month to give it to her, having purchased it at the Capitol Hill Safeway on 14th Street SE in early December.

Despite having bought it for the Powerball drawing on Sat., Dec. 2, 2023, they didn't find out whether it was a winner until the moment Pamela received it. It was a surprise for both of them.

"We are elated to find out we won, it's life-changing," Pamela told the DC Lottery. "We have kids in college, so this will definitely help with college tuition."

The couple said they'd like to save a majority of the prize to have some security for the future, but that doesn't mean they won't enjoy it at least a little. In a bid to spend some quality family time together, a fun trip to the Caribbean might be in order.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pamela as the newest member of the DC Lottery Millionaire's Club," Lottery Executive Director Frank Suarez said in a press release. "It's an exciting time for her and her family, and this win is also a boost to local business."

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 commission from the Lottery.

Pamela's ticket, which contained two Quick Pick plays, matched all five white ball numbers — 28, 35, 41, 47. And 60 — to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million. Since the ticket had the Power Play option added for an extra dollar, the prize was doubled to $2 million.

Had they also matched the Powerball number 3, they would have won the nearly $400 million jackpot. The jackpot had eventually grown to $842.4 million to be won by one lucky winner in Michigan on the New Year's Day drawing.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $60 million for the next drawing on Wed., Jan. 10 at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.  Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com).  The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Lottery Post Staff

