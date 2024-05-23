USA Mega

Michigan man with unique scratch game playing style surprised by $4 million win

May 23, 2024, 5:24 pm (Post a comment)

Michigan Lottery

Winner never scratches off the prize amounts on winning lottery tickets

By Kate Northrop

WATERFORD, Mich. — A Michigan man revealed that he purposefully did not scratch off the prize amount on his winning lottery ticket, and as a result, he ended up waiting three months to find out that it was worth $4 million.

A Michigan lottery player did not find out about his $4 million top prize win on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket for three months because he intentionally does not reveal the prize amount on his winning tickets.

The 59-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, described his reasoning by telling the story from the very beginning. Over three months ago, he visited the Marathon gas station on West Walton Boulevard in Waterford and picked out a $30 "Millionaire's Club" scratch-off ticket.

While his method might leave other players scratching their heads wondering how he can bear the suspense, he explained that he enjoys the feeling of surprise that waiting to reveal the prize brings.

"When I play instant games, I never scratch off the amounts, even if I win, because I like the surprise of finding out the winning amount when I take it to a store to cash it," the player told the Lottery. "When I scratched my 'Millionaire's Club' ticket, I saw I won, but per usual, I didn't scratch the amount. I put the ticket in a drawer to keep it for the next time I needed some extra cash."

Months passed before he remembered he had a winning ticket sitting in the drawer, despite still not knowing the prize amount.

"About three months later, I remembered I still had the ticket, and I took it to the store to cash it," the Oakland County resident continued. "I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I finally scratched the amount. When I saw it was a $4 million winner, I was amazed. I couldn't even fathom it."

He visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the prize and chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million. The winnings will give him a fresh start to a new opportunity – he plans on investing the money and using it to start a business.

"It's been very hard to wrap my head around!" he added.

Now that he has claimed the second $4 million top prize in the $30 "Millionaire's Club" game, which launched in February 2023, just one more top prize remains. There are also ten out of 22 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 132 out of 331 third-tier prizes of $2,000 left to claim.

So far, according to the Lottery, players have won more than $96 million playing "Millionaire's Club."

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.21.

