Connecticut Lottery begins selling tickets online with launch of iLottery

Players in Connecticut can now purchase tickets directly from the Lottery online
By Kate Northrop
This week, the Connecticut Lottery launched online ticket sales through its own website and mobile app, allowing Connecticut lottery players to purchase tickets at any place, any time.
Last Monday, the Connecticut Lottery launched iLottery, which allows lottery players to get their tickets with just a click or the tap of a button.
Lottery players in Connecticut now have access to online ticket sales directly through the Connecticut Lottery via the Lottery's official website or the Lottery's mobile app on iOS. Android users will have this capability next month, the Lottery advised.
Mobile app users can save favorite numbers and wagers, group preferred games for easy purchasing, and set limits for wager amounts and time spent on the app.
Connecticut is now the 11th state to offer online lottery sales.
"iLottery gives Connecticut residents a convenient and secure way to play lottery games, whether choosing the every-four-minutes speed of KENO, the huge, life changing jackpots available through Powerball and Mega Millions, or the twice-a-day Play3 & Play4," Lottery President and CEO Greg Smith said in a press release. "In addition to our 2,800 retailer locations, iLottery allows you to pretty much play anytime and anywhere you are. Lottery scratch tickets are only available in retail so be sure to shop retail too."
Online tickets are available for both local and multi-state draw games, including Keno, Lotto, Cash 5, Play 3, Play 4, Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lucky for Life.
To commemorate the launch of online sales, the Lottery is offering players who participate in iLottery new promotions that award free lottery tickets and credits towards future wagers.
Players must be 18 years old to create an account for online play and may deposit funds from a debit card, credit card, or bank account into a secure iLottery wallet. Most wins will be credited directly back to a player's account after a drawing occurs, the Lottery said.
It still amazes me with the technology that the smartphones know your exact location for playing on-line. For instance if in Louisville and cross the river to Indiana it knows you're not in KY and can't do phone purchases that way. I know, as my late Dad would say, you're easily entertained...
Please list all 11 states where you can purchase over the phone, off top of my head can think of only three.
Certainly like here, they will offer instant 'scratch' tickets like here.
Great to hear this BTW Connecticut.
(West Virginia will offer online lottery soon)
positno,
Thanjks for listing the states thgat currently have this.
I'm guessing it won't be too long before all the lottery states have this.
I wish South Carolina would allow you to buy tickets online. They will probably be the last to do it.
Thank you very much for this information.
To think my home state of Massachusetts only lets players there scan their tickets and that's it.
Which is strange because Massachusetts usually is very innovative and at the forefront of such changes. Hopefully, they too will adopt such systems to keep up with the times. One thing I would like to see with the implementations of online purchases is that the option to put limits on how much a person should spend a month. With self imposed limit the app can stop purchasing once a certain amount has been reached. If not it can easily spiral out of control for many people.
As decrepit a state South Carolina is it wouldn't surprise me either.
lol, yeah they are geo location based. As you move around, your cell phone is and will be constantly searching for and connecting between signal towers. Based on which tower you are connected to at a given time, it is easier to know your approximate location as well as where you have been at all times.
What would stop them from going out and purchasing the tickets at a store if their limit was reached on line. Certainly they wouldn't think twice about doing that. All you would hear is honey, I have to go out and get some tickets. Boy, the 10th of the month got here quickly. Should I pick up some food while I am out there. No dear, spend it all on tickets. But you said we weren't going to play until it reaches 1 billion. Sure, and only play once or twice a year. Get your ass down to that convenience store before they shut off the machines. You should know better than to let this go and why did you self impose and agree to that spending limit. It was much easier just depositing your whole paycheck into that on line account.
Sure. But I think still the ease of mobile apps would exacerbate the issue even further. It's one thing to leave the house, go to ATM, wait in line and then purchase tickets. It's a completely different ball game when you can instantly purchase tickets while taking care of business in the bathroom.
Growing up there I can attest it still has Puritanical ways. When KY started on-line wrote a physical letter to Debbie Goldberg I think her name is. She's a big wig there with the lottery and suggested they do the same. Fast forward several years and all they get is this measly check your tickets on line.
When the DNC was held there for Sen. John Kerry, DNC asked that the law that bars close @ 0100 be moved temporarily to 4 a.m. or so. You guessed it, those stubborn folks said NO. Also there's an ad out there for life insurance and a daily planner is a gift they will send you. Yeah, 'Free gift prohibited in MA'. How ridiculous.
I suppose but you can buy lottery tickets at the grocery store while shopping for food and get cash back there if you don't carry it with your debit or ATM card. You can buy advance drawings for up to a month in some instances also. An example would be horse race betting. You used to have to actually go to the track to do it but not anymore. You can stay home and bet every track in the country from your couch if you so desire to. It is time the lottery got up to speed for those who do not feel or can't go out.
Oh I agree. It should be available as soon as possible. Its long overdue. I'm simply stating the need to have options where players can put self imposed limits on how much they should spend on a month's basis.
So much brain power in Massachusetts not enough sense at times lol