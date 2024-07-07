Connecticut Lottery begins selling tickets online with launch of iLottery

Jul 7, 2024, 5:12 pm (14 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Players in Connecticut can now purchase tickets directly from the Lottery online

By Kate Northrop

This week, the Connecticut Lottery launched online ticket sales through its own website and mobile app, allowing Connecticut lottery players to purchase tickets at any place, any time.

Last Monday, the Connecticut Lottery launched iLottery, which allows lottery players to get their tickets with just a click or the tap of a button.

Lottery players in Connecticut now have access to online ticket sales directly through the Connecticut Lottery via the Lottery's official website or the Lottery's mobile app on iOS. Android users will have this capability next month, the Lottery advised.

Mobile app users can save favorite numbers and wagers, group preferred games for easy purchasing, and set limits for wager amounts and time spent on the app.

Connecticut is now the 11th state to offer online lottery sales.

"iLottery gives Connecticut residents a convenient and secure way to play lottery games, whether choosing the every-four-minutes speed of KENO, the huge, life changing jackpots available through Powerball and Mega Millions, or the twice-a-day Play3 & Play4," Lottery President and CEO Greg Smith said in a press release. "In addition to our 2,800 retailer locations, iLottery allows you to pretty much play anytime and anywhere you are. Lottery scratch tickets are only available in retail so be sure to shop retail too."

Online tickets are available for both local and multi-state draw games, including Keno, Lotto, Cash 5, Play 3, Play 4, Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lucky for Life.

To commemorate the launch of online sales, the Lottery is offering players who participate in iLottery new promotions that award free lottery tickets and credits towards future wagers.

Players must be 18 years old to create an account for online play and may deposit funds from a debit card, credit card, or bank account into a secure iLottery wallet. Most wins will be credited directly back to a player's account after a drawing occurs, the Lottery said.