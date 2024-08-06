Nebraska man hits $230,000 Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot a few years after winning $5,000 Powerball prize

Aug 6, 2024, 11:56 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Not his first time winning, but his first jackpot

By Kate Northrop

FREMONT, Neb. — After years of trying, and a $5,000 Powerball prize, one Nebraska man has finally hit a jackpot of $230,000 in the Nebraska Pick 5 draw game.

It's only the first week in August, and it has already proven to be a lucky month for William Freeman of Fremont.

His luck began when he stopped at the Hy-Vee Food Store on East 23rd Street in Fremont. There, he purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket containing five plays for the drawing on Fri., Aug. 2.

He did a double-take, a triple-take, a quadruple-take, and more when he saw that the winning numbers — 10, 15, 21, 25, and 28 — were the same ones printed on his ticket. His son had a similar reaction.

"I had to look back and forth between my ticket and the winning numbers about five times," Freeman told the Nebraska Lottery. "I called my son over to look and he did the same thing."

This is not the first win Freeman has under his belt. A few years ago, he won a $5,000 Powerball prize, but this is the first time he has won a jackpot.

"It's nice to finally win something big," he remarked.

The win comes at a good time for Freeman, he explained. The repairs in his house are stacking up, and this windfall gives him the means to take care of the work he's been putting off.

Nebraska Pick 5 is a progressive jackpot game local to Nebraska and features a $50,000 starting jackpot that increases by $10,000 every time it is not won. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers are 1 in 658,008.

The Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot currently stands at $60,000 for the next drawing on Tues., Aug. 6. Pick 5 drawings take place every day at 8:40 pm CT.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Nebraska Lottery Results page right after each drawing.