 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 8, 2021, 4:24 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Nebraska woman wins Pick 5 lottery jackpot twice in six months

Jan 6, 2021, 8:55 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Nebraska LotteryNebraska Lottery: Nebraska woman wins Pick 5 lottery jackpot twice in six monthsRating:

As if winning one jackpot wasn't cool enough

By Kate Northrop

WESTON, N.E. — One Nebraska woman is incredibly lucky after winning her second Pick 5 jackpot in less than 6 months, this time worth $138,000 — even bigger than the last.

Margaret Furasek, 88, of Weston hit it big on July 21, 2020 when she won a $94,000 jackpot while playing the Nebraska Lottery's Pick 5 game with her numbers 2, 3, 12, 14, and 28. Winning clearly didn't stop her from having another go at the game. On Dec. 23, 2020, she won yet again, this time winning a jackpot even larger than the first.

Margaret and her husband, Tony, 84, share a daily ritual when it comes to playing the lottery. Tony will head to the BP gas station on Country Road K in Weston, the same retailer that awarded her the first win in July 2020, and buy his wife a Pick 5 Quick Pick ticket. Later that evening at 9:30 pm, they call their daughter Mary Mika to check the winning numbers for them online.

The couple's consistent routine has helped them win twice now. Her most recent ticket was a free play ticket containing one quick pick play for the Dec. 23, 2020 drawing with numbers 8, 13, 20, 21, and 27. That night their daughter read out the winning numbers, consistency paid off for the second time.

"I said, 'Grandma, I think you got it twice in six months!'" Tony said Mika exclaimed over the phone in an interview the Omaha World-Herald.

The doubly-lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Lincoln on Jan. 4 to claim her prize, saying that her second win was just exciting and unexpected as the first.

According to Neil Watson, a spokesperson for the Lottery, this was not the first time a player won two jackpots in the state. Other double winners include Janee Morgan of Grand Island ($174,000 from Pick 5, 2013 and $106,000 from Pick 5, 2018), an anonymous winner from Hadar ($150,000 from two scratch-off tickets, 2020), and another nameless player from Lincoln ($350,000 from Pick 5 and a scratch-off ticket).

Following the first win in July, Margaret and Tony had put some of the money toward their house. The couple says the more recent windfall of $138,000 will help with the continued upkeep of their home and will be shared with their children and grandchildren.

The odds of winning the Pick 5 jackpot one time are 1 in 501,942, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8. Drawings take place every night at 8:40 pm CT.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 16 hours ago by sweetie7398.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Think
Think's avatar - lightbulb
Marquette, MI
United States
Member #20540
August 20, 2005
892 Posts
Offline

Oh cruel fate!
I don't believe I would play if I were 88
The win for me would come too late

Congrats to her!

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    6460 Posts
    Offline

    Oh cruel fate!
    I don't believe I would play if I were 88
    The win for me would come too late

    Congrats to her!

    Don't  knock Grandma, 88 is just a number, remember Floridian Gloria? Lary king is in his 80's and has been married a whopping 8 times. Try telling Larry he should have quit after his 3rd try.Cool

    Congrats Margaret!

    Party PartyPartyPartyParty

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      sully16
      sully16's avatar - sharan
      25
      Dr.President Elect
      Michigan
      United States
      Member #81738
      October 28, 2009
      79420 Posts
      Offline

      Wow, nice story, good for her, Enjoy. Party

      10th Mountain.

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163184
        January 22, 2015
        2355 Posts
        Offline

        Great story!

         

        Taken from 'The little old lady from Pasadena' (Beach Boys)   Go granny, go granny go granny go!

          hearsetrax
          hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

          United States
          Member #52343
          May 21, 2007
          3315 Posts
          Offline

          Great story!

           

          Taken from 'The little old lady from Pasadena' (Beach Boys)   Go granny, go granny go granny go!

            GuesssWork
            GuesssWork's avatar - NWSqnM
            I-95
            United States
            Member #178805
            December 17, 2016
            1855 Posts
            Online

            Wow here's another great story about multiple skilled based wins, LOL.. Now it's time to get back to some probability based pot luck predictions Wink.

            2020 was great for grandma hopes she wins 4 more in 2021.

            Pick3:A Game Of Chance and Guesserie

                      a fool and his money are soon parted, as

                        well as 99.46% of all lottery players lose.

             99.46% Luck .54% Skill?Green laughwhere do you see yourself at lol

             

                                                                                       

              ThatScaryChick
              ThatScaryChick's avatar - giphy11resized
              Idaho
              United States
              Member #56504
              November 21, 2007
              6705 Posts
              Offline

              Nice!

              "twitter - youtube - steam - tumblr"

              ThatScaryChick

                jjtheprince14
                Avatar

                United States
                Member #180549
                March 12, 2017
                194 Posts
                Offline

                So...why isn't she playing Powerball and Mega Millions?  Should both be really easy wins for her.

                I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

                  sweetie7398
                  sweetie7398's avatar - flower2
                  100

                  United States
                  Member #22701
                  September 30, 2005
                  13578 Posts
                  Offline

                  Congrats🎉

                  Life, love, family Love

                     
                    Page 1 of 1