Nebraska man one-ups his son, wins $120,000 lottery jackpot two months after son wins $100,000

He's not the only one with luck in the family

By Kate Northrop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Nebraska man beat the family record of the largest lottery prize won after winning $120,000 two months after his own son won $100,000.

Douglas Dahl of Grand Island was at Fat Dogs Truck Stop on Platte Road in Grand Island when he decided to buy some tickets for the upcoming Nebraska Pick 5 drawing. After playing Pick 5 just about every day for years, his persistence would soon pay off.

The ticket he purchased contained five plays for the September 22 drawing. One of those plays matched all five winning numbers in the draw, which were 13, 22, 29, 31, and 36, winning him that night's $120,000 jackpot.

"It's about time," Dahl told the Nebraska Lottery.

However, winning the lottery is not new to the family. Back in July, Dahl's son won a $100,000 prize on a scratch-off ticket.

Dahl joked that his win was a little bigger.

He can also cross winning the Pick 5 jackpot off his bucket list, especially after having tried to win it for so many years, but he told Lottery officials that he's going to keep trying for it.

"I already got my tickets for tonight," he said.

Nebraska Pick 5 is a progressive jackpot game local to Nebraska and features a $50,000 starting jackpot that increases by $10,000 every time it is not won. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers are 1 in 658,008.

The Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot currently stands at $70,000 for the next drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Pick 5 drawings take place every day at 8:40 pm CT.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Nebraska Lottery Results page right after each drawing.