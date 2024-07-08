Nebraska woman wins $220,000 Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot with "mistake" lottery ticket

Jul 8, 2024, 2:23 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

It pays to buy those extra tickets

By Kate Northrop

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska woman walked away with a $220,000 Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot using a "mistake" lottery ticket, and it's not the first time her steadfast decision won her a jackpot this way.

One Nebraska lottery winner is adamant about her stance on "mistake" tickets, and her consistency on the matter won her a $220,000 Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot.

Lori Sailors of Lincoln scooped up a $220,000 jackpot in the Nebraska Pick 5 game, the Nebraska Lottery's in-state progressive jackpot draw game, thanks to her resolute commitment to tickets printed by mistake.

Prior to the June 22 drawing, Sailors went to Casey's on North 48th Street in Lincoln, where she asked for some Pick 5 tickets. However, the clerk accidentally printed an extra ticket,

"I don't let the mistakes go," Sailors told the Lottery. "I don't just let them sit there."

That "mistake" ticket she bought contained three Quick Picks for the June 22 drawing. One of those lines ended up holding the five matching numbers in that night's draw, which were 4, 11, 22, 24, and 27.

This is the second time that Sailors won a Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot on a ticket printed in error. In June 2019, she won a $54,000 Pick 5 jackpot on a mistake ticket.

This time around, she and her husband Monte said they plan on using the second jackpot win to pay off their daughter's student loan and will put the rest in the bank.

Nebraska Pick 5 is a progressive jackpot game local to Nebraska and features a $50,000 starting jackpot that increases by $10,000 every time it is not won. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers are 1 in 658,008.

The Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot currently stands at $200,000 for the next drawing on Mon., July 8. Pick 5 drawings take place every day at 8:40 pm CT.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Nebraska Lottery Results page right after each drawing.