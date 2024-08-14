One lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $213.8 million Powerball jackpot

Aug 14, 2024, 3:52 pm (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lump-sum cash option worth $106.4 million

By Kate Northrop

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Someone in the state of Pennsylvania is having a better week than most, having just won a $213.8 million Powerball lottery jackpot Monday.

The multi-state Powerball lottery game produced one winner from Pennsylvania on Monday, Aug. 12, which resulted in a single ticket worth $213.8 million in 30 payments over 29 years, or $106.4 million in cash all at once.

The winning ticket was purchased at AJ's Pizza on Harts Run Road in Pittsburgh and matched all five white balls drawn — 9, 22, 57, 67, and 68 — along with red Powerball number 14 to win the jackpot.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the lucky winner and our retailer, AJ's Pizza, for selling this big Powerball jackpot-winning ticket," Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a press release. "Thanks to our loyal players and our network of nearly 10,000 retailers across Pennsylvania, the PA Lottery is able to continue generating proceeds to pay for life-sustaining programs and services our senior population relies upon."

According to USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and state taxes are deducted, the winner will receive either $129.38 million over 29 years or $63.81 million in cash.

This is the sixth time a Powerball jackpot has been won this year, ending the jackpot run that began after the July 3 drawing, when one ticket in Ohio won a $139.3 million prize.

According to the Lottery, this jackpot run produced more than $16.6 million in sales, generating a profit of $6.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The win on Monday also marks the 20th Powerball jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the game made its debut in the state in 1992. The last time the Powerball jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was in August 2022, when one ticket in Westmoreland County matched all numbers to win the $206.9 million prize.

Whoever is holding the lucky ticket for Monday night's drawing has one year from the draw date to come forward to submit a claim.

Lottery winners are not entitled to anonymity in Pennsylvania. The Lottery lists the first name, first initial of the last name, and county of residence, with additional winner information potentially subject to public disclosure upon request. Legal entities such as trusts are allowed to file prize claims and receive prize funds.

Lottery Post maintains a state-by-state guide to lottery winner anonymity laws.

Whenever they end up stepping forward, hopefully the winner follows Lottery Post's guide for lottery winners and get a good plan together before claiming the prize.

The Monday Double Play drawing results were 5, 35, 49, 60, and 62 with Powerball number 17. Double Play is a game option currently available in 21 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

Aside from the Pennsylvania winner, there were dozens of other significant winners in the drawing. A total of eight tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Of those tickets, two were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $150,000, and four were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $5,903.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.

The official drawing videos can also be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega.

The Power Play option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.