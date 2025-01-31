Text from colleague prompts California man to discover he won $1.2 million Mega Millions prize

Jan 31, 2025, 8:28 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Co-worker's joke turns into million-dollar reality

By Kate Northrop

WOODLAKE, Calif. — A casual text message conversation between co-workers prompted a California man to check the results of a Mega Millions lottery drawing, only to discover he had won $1.2 million.

Had it not been for a text message alert from a colleague, one California man might not have thought to check his Mega Millions ticket, let alone discover he had won a $1.2 million lottery prize.

On Nov. 5, 2024, Michael Chavez had election night on the brain, not the Mega Millions drawing for a $303 million jackpot. Although he had purchased a ticket for that draw, he was more interested in the outcome of the presidential race.

"I actually woke up in the middle of the night to check the election results to see who won for president, not Mega Millions," Chavez told the California Lottery. "I went back to bed without looking at my ticket."

The following morning, Chavez received a text message from one of his co-workers: a screenshot of the Mega Millions draw results along with the retailer that sold a winning ticket worth $1.2 million.

Chavez had forgotten to tell his staff that he wouldn't be at the office, and his colleague jokingly assumed that the Mega Millions win was the reason.

"He kidded me if the reason I wasn't at work was because I had won the million. He even jokingly congratulated me," Chavez laughed.

As it turned out, congratulations were in order. The ticket, which he purchased at Lake Liquor on East Antelope Avenue in Woodlake, matched all five white ball numbers in the Nov. 5, 2024 drawing — 2, 24, 25, 52, and 58 — to win a total of $1,214,818.

"I could not believe my eyes," he recalled. "I'm so excited and extremely grateful. I'll never forget election night or especially that text."

He told Lottery officials that he had no idea how long he would have waited to check the ticket had it not been for the text that tipped him off.

For selling the lucky ticket, Lake Liquor receives a $6,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The $303 million jackpot eventually increased to $1.27 billion before being won by a single ticket in California on Dec. 27, 2024. That winner has not yet come forward to claim the massive prize.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, Jan. 31 at 11:00 p.m. EST for a $59 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.