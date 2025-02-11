Wisconsin Lottery offers free Megabucks bonus tickets in February promotion

Feb 11, 2025, 9:09 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Month-long chance for a freebie

By Kate Northrop

The Wisconsin Lottery announced last week that players have a chance to receive a free Megabucks ticket in a month-long "EZ Match Mania" promotion.

The Wisconsin Lottery is promoting the EZ Match add-on option for its in-state Megabucks game this month by offering players a chance to receive a free ticket.

Megabucks is Wisconsin's statewide progressive jackpot draw game in which players can buy two plays for $1. For an extra $1, players can add the EZ Match option to their ticket for a chance to win instant prizes right at the time of purchase.

This month, Wisconsin players have a 1 in 7 chance of receiving a free $1 Megabucks bonus ticket for the next drawing if they purchase a $2 Megabucks with EZ Match ticket.

This means that every seventh Megabucks ticket purchased with the EZ Match add-on will generate a separate Megabucks ticket.

However, the Lottery advised that, since ticket purchases happen simultaneously across the state, purchasing seven Megabucks tickets with the EZ Match feature will not guarantee a free bonus ticket. The bonus ticket will not include the EZ Match option.

Players have until the end of the month to take advantage of the promotion, which runs now through Feb. 28, 2025.

Adding the EZ Match option to a Megabucks purchase prints a set of numbers with corresponding prize amounts on the bottom of the ticket. If any of the EZ Match numbers match any of the Megabucks numbers above, the player instantly wins a prize.

Players can win anywhere from $1 to $250 with EZ Match. The odds of winning $1 are 1 in 5, while the odds of winning $250 are 1 in 2,000.

The Megabucks jackpot currently stands at $6.3 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9:00 p.m. CT.

Megabucks drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. CT. All winning numbers, odds, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Wisconsin Lottery Results page.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot by matching all six drawn numbers are 1 in 6.99 million.