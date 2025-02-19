USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 8:43 pm

You last visited
May 27, 2025, 8:43 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Virginia woman unhappy with "wrong" lottery ticket wins $2 million prize

Virginia woman unhappy with "wrong" lottery ticket wins $2 million prize

Feb 19, 2025, 5:45 pm (2 comments)

Virginia Lottery

Wrong ticket leads to the right fortune

By Kate Northrop

CARROLLTON, Va. — A Virginia woman was not happy when a convenience store cashier handed her the wrong lottery ticket, but that feeling faded away when she won a $2 million prize.

Kelly Lindsay did not receive the ticket she asked for, but that mistake ended up being a happy accident when it turned out to be a winner for a $2 million top prize.

Lindsay had asked for her favorite Virginia Lottery scratch-off game while at the Raceway on Carrollton Boulevard in Carrollton, but the clerk gave her a $20 "Money Blitz" ticket instead. She went out to the parking lot to play the game, and that's when her annoyance faded away.

"And I got over not being happy about it!" Lindsay recounted to Lottery officials while claiming her prize.

The gleeful Carrollton resident had a choice: take the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or the one-time cash option of $1.25 million before taxes. She opted for the cash option.

Lindsay beat the odds of 1 in 1,142,400 to scoop the game's second top prize, of which there are three total. That leaves just one top prize of $2 million somewhere out there.

There are also three out of six second-tier prizes of $20,000 and 71 out of 140 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining in the $20 "Money Blitz" game, which launched in October 2022.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.29.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Virginia Lottery Results

Virginia Lottery - official site

Buy official Pick 3 tickets from the Virginia Lottery

Buy official Pick 4 tickets from the Virginia Lottery

Buy official Pick 5 tickets from the Virginia Lottery

Buy official Cash 5 tickets from the Virginia Lottery

Buy official Cash4Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Virginia woman wins $100,000 in the lottery twice, this time in PowerballApr 16, 2025

Wisconsin truck driver lands $1 million "big one" in the lottery while on route in VirginiaApr 14, 2025

Money vision: Virginia engineer goes incognito while claiming $1 million lottery prizeApr 2, 2025

Virginia woman who previously won $100,000 in lottery wins $1 million in a different gameMar 25, 2024

Virginia woman finds "pot of gold" in $150,000 lottery after paying for someone else's groceriesNov 13, 2023

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

mypiemaster's avatarmypiemaster

When your turn comes up, nothing can stop you. CONGRATULATIONS !!!.

Justing618

I do this occasionally because I'm a nincompoop! 😂 But never been lucky with them.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest