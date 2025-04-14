Wisconsin truck driver lands $1 million "big one" in the lottery while on route in Virginia

Apr 14, 2025, 9:34 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

A lucky occurrence hundreds of miles from home

By Kate Northrop

LAMBSBURG, Va. — A truck driver from Wisconsin was on his regular route through Virginia when he stopped and landed the "big one" — a $1 million prize in the lottery.

A Wisconsin truck driver's route was anything but regular last week when he won a $1 million lottery prize during a routine stop.

Driving through Virginia is very familiar to Patrick Golz, who frequents the state while working as a truck driver. One day, he stopped for gas at the Love's Travel Stop off I-77 in Lambsburg.

There, he purchased two scratch-off tickets for the $50 "$1,000,000 Gold Rush" game. He didn't win anything to write home about on the first ticket, but the second ticket was a different story.

"You never think you're going to hit the big one!" he told the Virginia Lottery.

Golz uncovered the game's $1 million top prize, making him the second top prize winner in the game.

He visited Lottery offices and was met with a choice: take the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $500,000 before taxes. Golz opted for the annuity.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery.

With Golz having officially claimed his million-dollar prize, three out of five top prizes of $1 million remain. There are also seven out of ten second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 31 out of 40 third-tier prizes of $10,000 left to win in the game, which launched in November 2024.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.55.