Money vision: Virginia engineer goes incognito while claiming $1 million lottery prize

Rare annuity claim for undercover winner

By Kate Northrop

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia woman showed up at Virginia Lottery offices behind some flashy dollar-sign shades to conceal her appearance while claiming a $1 million prize.

A Virginia engineer demonstrated her understanding of the importance of privacy when she claimed a $1 million prize covered from head to toe in black and the most appropriate spectacles a lottery winner can wear.

Lisa Mojica decided to buy a lottery ticket while she visited Dollar Delites on Hampton Roads Parkway in Suffolk. She purchased a $10 "20X The Money" scratch-off ticket, not realizing that it held the very last top prize of $1 million in the game.

"It's just so surreal and just such a shocking moment!" Mojica described her feelings of winning to Lottery officials.

Although her excitement was clearly evident through her reaction, perhaps it was less apparent behind her cool disguise.

And while Mojica was able to conceal her appearance for her winner's photo, she wouldn't have been able to hide her name from public disclosure. Current Virginia law only permits lottery winners of $10 million or more to remain anonymous.

A bill was signed into law in March that will lower the prize amount threshold for winner anonymity from $10 million to $1 million. The new law goes into effect July 1, 2025.

Mojica had the choice of receiving the prize either as the full $1 million annuitized amount paid out over 30 years or the one-time cash option of $625,000 before taxes. She chose to take the annuity.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery.

She has no immediate plans for the winnings, the engineer said to Lottery officials.

Since Mojica claimed the sixth and final available top prize in the $10 "20X The Money" scratch-off game, the Lottery announced that the game has been closed. Virginia Lottery policy is to end games once the final top prize is claimed, a press release explains.

The Lottery will keep up-to-date information about the specific game available on their website until the deadline to collect prizes has passed. Otherwise, retailers have been told to stop selling the ticket, according to the Lottery's website.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game, which launched in September 2022, were 1 in 3.65. The odds of winning the $1 million top prize were 1 in 1,958,400.