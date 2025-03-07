Lottery courier exits New Mexico amid growing scrutiny

Mar 7, 2025, 7:32 am (9 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Courier company pushed out of a second state as criticism heightens

By Kate Northrop

A lottery courier has ceased operations in New Mexico following a negative legal opinion from the State Attorney General, making the state the latest flashpoint in the mounting scrutiny of courier services.

Negative sentiment against lottery courier services has been spreading like wildfire ever since the $83.5 million Lotto Texas win in February triggered an assessment of the Texas Lottery and a $95 million jackpot buyout scheme.

Last week, the Texas Lottery announced a new policy banning lottery couriers in the state. The New York Gaming Commission subsequently announced that it was influenced by the bad press in Texas to reevaluate its relationship with couriers as well.

On Feb. 26, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez issued an opinion that the company's "operations in New Mexico raise several legal issues." According to documents, Torrez found that the courier constitutes internet gaming.

"...Jackpocket's activities are firmly within the definition of "internet gaming": the lottery is a game that is played for stakes, and Jackpocket allows an individual to play this game utilizing the internet," Torrez wrote. "The fact that a Jackpocket employee still physically places the bet on a paper lottery ticket is irrelevant."

While lottery courier services will set up shop at a physical retailer location to physically process tickets, the Attorney General underlined several facets of the business model that may be in violation of the law.

"Jackpocket is effectively selling lottery tickets," Torrez wrote. "Therefore, it needs a certificate of authority from the [New Mexico Lottery Authority] to act as a lottery retailer in New Mexico."

New Mexico state law prohibits any person from directly or indirectly accepting a fee to be transmitted or delivered for gambling on the results of a game of chance. Lottery couriers accept a processing fee for the tickets they buy directly from the Lottery on behalf of a player making a purchase over the Internet. The Attorney General considers the business practice to be "reselling lottery tickets for a profit," which is prohibited by law.

State law also says that "[n]o person shall sell a ticket at a price other than at the price established by the authority unless authorized in writing by the chief executive officer," and the New Mexico Lottery forbids the sale of any lottery ticket at a price other than the fixed price set by the agency.

Since the issuance of Torrez's legal opinion, Jackpocket has halted its operations in New Mexico. This is the second time it has left a state, having pulled out of Texas immediately following the Texas Lottery's ban on lottery couriers.

"After receiving a copy of an opinion from New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, which was requested by tribes in New Mexico, Jackpocket has temporarily suspended lottery courier operations in the state," DraftKings SVP of Lottery Peter Sullivan told The Closing Line. "We are exploring options and avenues to find a resolution to this matter."

Time will tell whether the courier's departure from New Mexico is only temporary. Torrez's legal opinion is an authoritative interpretation of the law, not a definitive ruling. However, it does carry significant weight, enough to push the courier company to voluntarily cease operations to avoid potential legal action.