LOTTERY POST TURNS 20 YEARS OLD TODAY

May 31, 2020, 11:36 am

By Todd Northrop, Founder of Lottery Post

On May 31, 2000, a small website called Lottery Post came online, offering lottery players a way to discuss and share anything about their passion for the games. Little did I know at the time that that humble little forum would one day become one of the most popular lottery-related websites in the world.

Back in those days, before the advent of social media, there were very few places for lottery players to discuss and share information. So I created Lottery Post as a simple website, with a single forum, to establish a place for sharing ideas.

One of the primary guiding values of Lottery Post has always been the free sharing of ideas without the intrusion and disruption caused by commercial spammers or scammers. My belief was (and still is) that you can't build a trusting and sharing community if people need to be suspicious of whom they are having discussions with.

Lottery Post is indeed a community at its core — a kind of social media for lottery players before there was social media.

Over the next couple of years as the number of members and discussion threads grew, the website expanded to include multiple forums, making discussions easier to search and browse.

In 2002, Lottery Post started expanding beyond a forum for the first time, when we added a page showing all the daily lottery results throughout the United States. It was the start of a new direction for Lottery Post — to be a complete website for lottery players, with the goal of offering all of the things lottery players need.

Expansion of the website continued rapidly over the next several years, with the addition of many features not commonly found elsewhere, including:

  • Daily lottery news
  • Broadening of the lottery results to include more countries and detailed game and prize information
  • A Predictions Board to simulate actual game play, allowing players to test their systems and track their success against the actual winning numbers
  • A variety of systems, tools, analysis, and statistics
  • A large collection of lottery wheels for players to buy lottery tickets in a logical, mathematical way
  • Blogs so that members of Lottery Post can express themselves in ways apart from the lottery

An important aspect of Lottery Post's growth was its tremendously deep and accurate lottery results database that underlies many of the features available to lottery players.

You can find lottery results plastered all over the Internet these days, but the one thing that you can't find anywhere else is the accuracy and completeness of the lottery results at Lottery Post. Our view is that systems and statistics are nearly worthless if the data they are using in not accurate. So we built our own lottery results database sourced directly from the lotteries and meticulously eliminated errors and omissions.

The lottery results at Lottery Post remain today the most accurate and complete found anywhere on the Internet. More people get their lottery results from Lottery Post every day than any other website in the world.

After 20 years, Lottery Post has become one of the most popular lottery-related websites in the world — more daily visitors by far than any other US-based lottery website, including every official government lottery in the United States.

We are proud of what we've accomplished, but we are relentless in our goal to keep getting better and offering more of what lottery players want.

Before 2020 turned into the "year of the coronavirus" we had planned to celebrate our anniversary in the month of May with some fun giveaways and contests to thank our loyal members and visitors. We put those plans on hold once the world went into lockdown and nobody was sure how the virus was spreading.

The good news is that we only put those plans on hold, so once the world returns to normal we look forward to celebrating our big milestone together with all the millions of lottery players who visit Lottery Post each week.

We want to thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts, for making Lottery Post your daily home page for your passion of playing the lottery!

Lottery Post Staff

69 comments.
Lildarryl
Avatar
Pick3world
South Carolina
United States
Member #155839
May 31, 2014
1977 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 11:42 am

congrats todd..... i admire this.... and i got 1st comment.     lil darryl.     ya got some milk

my name Lil Darryl   you got some Milk

    MzDuffleBaglady
    MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - Lottery-067.jpg
    50
    Statistical player!
    United States
    Member #81312
    October 16, 2009
    30143 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 11:42 am

    Party

     

    Stay healthy, be safe, take care of yourself and others!  "Mask On" !Type

      Jorli D
      Jorli D's avatar - nw saucyelf2.jpg
      25
      Michigan
      United States
      Member #2448
      October 4, 2003
      32055 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Yesterday, 11:46 am

      PartyHappy Birthday, Lottery Post!

       

      CONGRATULATIONS TODD!

      Coffee

        JordanT1021
        JordanT1021's avatar - latest cb=2015102018
        TheBuddha336
        High Point
        United States
        Member #53119
        June 24, 2007
        8461 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Yesterday, 11:46 am

        Happy Birthday lottery post

          DEE88
          DEE88's avatar - animal doggy2.jpg
          100
          PA
          United States
          Member #69847
          January 18, 2009
          19654 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Yesterday, 11:55 am

                CONGRATULATIONS!!!   Todd..  Job well done..!!!!

                                          Party

                 2079    1085   8841    7227   3305   4651

            jackpotismine
            jackpotismine's avatar - kanji for_peace.jpg
            Kunming
            China
            Member #57908
            January 23, 2008
            4487 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Yesterday, 11:55 am

            Congratulations! Now that's staying power! Most marriages don't even last as long as Lotterypost has! Great job Todd. This site gets better and better each year. Happy 20th !

            I believe in Occam's razor:

            The Simplest Answer is Usually Correct.Yes Nod

              teamhazard
              Avatar
              New Member
              newark nj
              United States
              Member #69584
              January 12, 2009
              2 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Yesterday, 12:03 pm

              God Bless Todd & God Bless Lotterypost May Love ,Luck & Life Be Bless To All That Work On & Visit Lotterpost.

                Number19King
                Number19King's avatar - KennyKing
                Atlanta
                United States
                Member #112426
                June 19, 2011
                8235 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: Yesterday, 12:16 pm

                Congrats Todd!!

                   

                     "Persistence & Patience Pays off    When Applied with Wisdom"

                  Last 09son
                  Last 09son's avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
                  Nassau
                  Bahamas
                  Member #68613
                  December 26, 2008
                  393 Posts
                  Online
                  Posted: Yesterday, 12:41 pm

                  HAPPY BDAY LOTTERYPOST (TODD)

                   

                  PartySad Cheers

                  Money's on my mind,money's all i think of!!!!$$$. A.K.A:SCROOGE

                    bainboy
                    Avatar
                    New Providence
                    Bahamas
                    Member #98737
                    October 13, 2010
                    447 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: Yesterday, 12:46 pm

                    Congrats! Well done 👍

                      msmusic
                      msmusic's avatar - music note-t10469-2jvmir1.jpg
                      100
                      Hating is for the weak, loving is for the strong.
                      LA/TX
                      United States
                      Member #5957
                      July 29, 2004
                      11226 Posts
                      Offline
                      Posted: Yesterday, 1:03 pm

                      PartyPartyPartyPartyParty

                      I thankful that you had the vision to bring this to life. Everything I know about the game I learned here that has enable me to understand the game in a whole other level. Thanks for all you do . For the last 15.8 years I seen lottery post grow and improved where everything I need is in one palace Thank you Todd.

                       

                       

                      PartyPartyPartyPartyPartyPartyParty

                      "Money is a good servant, but a poor master."

                      http://lotterynumatic.blogspot.com/

                        L J1
                        L J1's avatar - chi jpeg.jpg
                        Michigan
                        United States
                        Member #54179
                        August 8, 2007
                        139 Posts
                        Offline
                        Posted: Yesterday, 1:09 pm

                        Happy Birthday 

                                      Lottery Post!!

                        Balance is Key

                          Lotterologist
                          Lotterologist's avatar - lightbulb
                          Lotto City, Michigan
                          United States
                          Member #36255
                          March 30, 2006
                          1489 Posts
                          Offline
                          Posted: Yesterday, 1:15 pm

                          Happy Birthday Lottery Post!!!! Thanks for all you do!

                          "Prediction is very difficult, especially about the future."----Niels Bohr

                            hearsetrax
                            hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

                            United States
                            Member #52343
                            May 21, 2007
                            3246 Posts
                            Offline
                            Posted: Yesterday, 1:15 pm

                            Lottery Post and Congrats Todd

                               
