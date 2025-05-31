QUARTER CENTURY MILESTONE: LOTTERY POST TURNS 25 TODAY

May 31, 2025, 7:35 am (10 comments)SharePostCopy Link

25 years later: Lottery Post celebrates Silver Anniversary

By Todd Northrop, Founder of Lottery Post

When Lottery Post first launched on May 31, 2000, it began as a small website designed to give lottery players a platform to connect over their shared love for the games. I had no idea that this humble little forum would eventually grow into one of the most established lottery websites in the world.

Before social media even existed, there was almost nowhere for lottery enthusiasts to gather and share information. That's why I built Lottery Post, with the sole intention of creating a space where people could openly share their thoughts and insights.

The website was created with one simple forum, and it started with a single forum post.

From the very beginning, the evolution of Lottery Post has always been propelled forward by one of its primary objectives: promoting free thought and preserving the quality of honest discussion without the intrusion and disruption by commercial spam. I believed then (and still do) that you cannot create a community built on trust when people are suspicious of those they're talking with.

Lottery Post has always been a community at its heart — the social media platform for lottery players long before Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and TikTok.

The website continued to grow as Lottery Post's memberships and discussions swelled, and so I expanded the site to include several specialized forums, which made it easier to organize and find conversations.

The year 2002 marked Lottery Post's first major expansion beyond forum discussions, as we introduced a page displaying all daily lottery results from across the United States. In just the first couple years, Lottery Post had already undergone a pivotal shift to transform it into the most comprehensive resource for lottery players, the one-stop shop for anything a player could need.

The website expanded so much, that in 2022, Lottery Post had to undergo a massive technological upgrade just to accommodate the growing number of users. It was an intense and carefully-orchestrated two-year project that culminated in a unified mobile and desktop redesign and an overwhelming multitude of quality-of-life fixes for players navigating the site.

Today, lottery results at Lottery Post remain the most accurate and complete found anywhere online. More people get their lottery results from Lottery Post every day than any other website in the world.

And after 25 years, Lottery Post has become one of the most popular lottery-related websites in the world — more daily visitors by far than any other U.S.-based lottery website (including every official government lottery in the United States).

We're proud of what we've accomplished, but we will always remain driven in our mission to continuously improve for the lottery players in our community.

25th anniversary celebration

To celebrate our 25th, Kate has designed a special logo, which we'll feature at the top of the website for at least the month of June.

Also in June, look for Kate to be running some giveaways for members to thank you for being the most important part of our website all these years! The specifics will be posted in the forums, and anyone is free to participate. All that is required is to register a Standard (free) Lottery Post membership.

Thank you again to everyone who makes Lottery Post a part of their daily routine. We're able to celebrate this anniversary because of you!