Wisconsin man claims $120 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot

The state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner

By Kate Northrop

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Ten years after selling the first Mega Millions lottery ticket in the state, Wisconsin finally had its first jackpot winner come forward to claim a $120 million Mega Millions prize from the Sept. 15 drawing.

Mega Millions went on sale in the state on Jan. 31, 2010.

The lucky winner turned out to be Adrian Tongson of Racine, a regular Wisconsin Lottery player who claimed the jackpot last Tuesday, Nov. 10. He offered some encouraging words for other hopeful jackpot winners.

"Regardless of how much you spend, it only takes one ticket to win," he said in a press release. "That's what won it for me."

Tongson was the only player to hold a jackpot-winning ticket, but he didn't know right away that he had it in his possession. The big realization that he would be millions richer didn't hit him until he checked his ticket weeks after the drawing.

Having beaten the odds of 1 in 302,575,350, Tongson recently quit his job and is ready to make use of his newfound wealth thanks to the numbers 25, 28, 38, 59, and 62, with Mega Ball number 22.

The lone jackpot winner chose to take the $95.4 million cash option of the jackpot, which meant his winnings after federal and state taxes were withheld totaled an impressive $65.2 million. According to the Lottery, the state collects 7.65% of the prize value from a winning ticket worth $2,000 or more.

"For a big win like this, there is an extra win for Wisconsin taxpayers," Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca remarked. "The state tax collected on the winning Mega Millions ticket totals about $7.3 million, so taxpayers are winning too."

Tongson purchased the winning ticket from Kwik Trip #134 on Spring Street in Mount Pleasant, which will receive a hefty $100,000 commission for selling it. The bonus is well-earned too, since the $120 million Mega Millions jackpot is the first major win for the convenience store.

"We are proud to be a Wisconsin Lottery partner and excited for our customer who purchased this lucky ticket," Kwik Trip Director of Public Relations John McHugh stated. "Kwik Trip will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket, so we are delighted for our coworkers who share in our profits."

Other Kwik Trips across the state have collectively sold nine winning lottery tickets valued at $1 million or more since 2017.

"I'm simply thrilled for Adrian!" Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said. "As a loyal Lottery player, he is certainly a perfect first Mega Millions jackpot winner for our state. Congratulations go to our retail partner Kwik Trip for selling the lucky ticket!"

While this is the first Mega Millions jackpot win in Wisconsin, the state has recorded sales of 64 winning Mega Millions tickets valued at $1 million each.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 per play. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:00 pm CST.