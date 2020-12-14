 
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 identical lottery tickets

Dec 14, 2020, 1:37 pm

Virginia Lottery: Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 identical lottery tickets

Phenomenal outcome is a result of just a "feeling"

By Kate Northrop

ARLINGTON, Va. — It's not unheard of for players to try and increase their potential winnings by buying identical tickets for one drawing. One player took that strategy to the extreme, turning heads when he won a whopping $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets in the same Pick 4 drawing.

It is absolutely stunning — most Pick 4 players would jump for joy at the prospect of winning just one $5,000 jackpot alone. Kwame Cross of Dumfries is now experiencing that feeling 160 times over after winning 160 top prizes totaling $800,000.

"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," Cross said in a press release. "I just had a feeling."

On just a whim, he purchased 160 identical tickets with the same combination, 7-3-1-4 for the nightly drawing on Dec. 5. He bought them all at the Rosslyn Sunoco gas station on Fort Myer Drive in Arlington.

Cross was waiting in a drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant when he learned of his phenomenal win.

"I thought, 'This can't be real!'" he told the Virginia Lottery. "I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!"

Surreal is a fitting word in Cross' case — he'll likely be taking time to figure out what he plans on doing with his winnings. As of now, the small business owner does not have any immediate plans for his prize money.

Cross beat the 1 in 10,000 odds of matching all four numbers in exact order to win a top prize of $5,000 and did it 160 times over. Pick 4 drawings are held twice a day, once at 1:59 pm and again at 11:00 pm for $1 a play.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Thanks to Ty for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

26 comments.
ancient40
Avatar

United States
Member #190450
June 11, 2018
60 Posts
Offline

No way right? Just on a whim he bets and wins $800K in pick4. no math involved. Nice win congrats

    ancient40
    Avatar

    United States
    Member #190450
    June 11, 2018
    60 Posts
    Offline

    No way right? Just on a whim he bets and wins $800K in pick4. no math involved. Nice win congrats

    "I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," Cross said in a press release. "I just had a feeling."

    wow i take it When it's your time to win it just happens can't force the win eh mate lol. 

      cottoneyedjoe
      cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

      United States
      Member #197033
      March 28, 2019
      595 Posts
      Offline

      Just like https://www.lotterypost.com/news/325898 and https://www.lotterypost.com/news/334542 . Do these sorts of Pick 4 wins happen in other states besides Virginia, or is it just that Virginia Lottery publicizes their winners more than other states do? Or is it that other states put a cap on the number of each combo that can be sold and VA doesn't? CA, NY, TX, and FL all have more than double the population of VA, but I've never come across a Pick 4 story like this out of one of those states.

      ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

        TYJ*ALL-DAY!
        TYJ*ALL-DAY!'s avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
        Cypress
        United States
        Member #175405
        June 14, 2016
        70 Posts
        Offline

        Great Win! Winning numbers are everywhere so be aware of your big payday too!

        Numbers 6:24,  Numbers 6:25,  Numbers 6:26,

        Retirement #3995 Lurking

        T.Y.J. All Day!!!

          TYJ*ALL-DAY!
          TYJ*ALL-DAY!'s avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
          Cypress
          United States
          Member #175405
          June 14, 2016
          70 Posts
          Offline

          I know in TX we can remain anomalous so maybe in VA they have to take photos and so forth. I've had some nice Pick 4 wins and I know others in TX that have as well.

          Numbers 6:24,  Numbers 6:25,  Numbers 6:26,

          Retirement #3995 Lurking

          T.Y.J. All Day!!!

            Artist77
            Artist77's avatar - batman14

            United States
            Member #121741
            January 16, 2012
            7746 Posts
            Offline

            I know in TX we can remain anomalous so maybe in VA they have to take photos and so forth. I've had some nice Pick 4 wins and I know others in TX that have as well.

https://www.lotterypost.com/thread/326232

See Virginia for rules.

            https://www.lotterypost.com/thread/326232

             

            See Virginia for rules.

            Je vous salue, Marie, pleine de grace.  We will rebuild!

              NY10
              Avatar
              725 5th Av,New York,NY 10022
              United States
              Member #197346
              April 9, 2019
              5429 Posts
              Offline

              He is the real pick 4 player 

              So I said to my people, slow the testing down pleeeease 🤪🤪🤪

                Cassie8620
                Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
                1031.1623.4774.6384
                California
                United States
                Member #180566
                March 13, 2017
                4433 Posts
                Offline

                Now, i am hoping my old CALIFORNIA office locker # 7134 or 7314 let it come down here to NC tonight or this week please!!! Hurray! I been waiting, and i am hopeful before year is out or 3 more long months of winter 4 it to hit! Interesting, i play that usually daily."

                 

                Love he won, PLEASE INVEST it, become rich off of it, or at least make some more cash $$$ if investment is a prudent one. CONGRATS... Better playing yep PICK 4's than other games ... DanceI love winning multiple x on one drawing.$$$

                I love it, and shall continue to play it analogous. yep. So happy he won congrats! love it.Banana

                 

                Better odds than Mega and PB. i prefer it, won much and hope it continue, for me with favie game pick 4.

                 

                Good luck to all this week playing your games.See Ya!

                ---

                 

                Winning so far this year:

                $22,000!

                 

                So,Let's Go NC !!!Banana Time 2 break the bank, baby!!!

                0310 0131 0908 1623 2460 2464 2852 3009 3522 3856

                4468 6384 4767 4768 6393  7447 7546 7647 7687 7678 8665 8667

                6442 0305 0306 1061 1106,1120,1114,1117,1211

                1212 1031 1034, 1215,7678 7897, 7898 8768 8486

                4764 4774 6747 7077   4774 7447 3533,5592,5593,5910,5925...

                7640 7689 7898 8667 8798 9009 9899 9178 9817 9887

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163184
                  January 22, 2015
                  2337 Posts
                  Online

                  Super win...so happy for him.   Wish I and others on LP would get a 'whim'.

                   

                  Now for my little gripe about the article on a misspelled word.   I was stationed @ Ft. MYER (not Meyer) in Arlington, Virginia 1980-1982 (The Old Guard).  Yeah baby, a Medic in the Presidential Unit way back when.

                    Artist77
                    Artist77's avatar - batman14

                    United States
                    Member #121741
                    January 16, 2012
                    7746 Posts
                    Offline

                    Super win...so happy for him.   Wish I and others on LP would get a 'whim'.

                     

                    Now for my little gripe about the article on a misspelled word.   I was stationed @ Ft. MYER (not Meyer) in Arlington, Virginia 1980-1982 (The Old Guard).  Yeah baby, a Medic in the Presidential Unit way back when.

                    I Agree!

                    Je vous salue, Marie, pleine de grace.  We will rebuild!

                      taxijohn
                      taxijohn's avatar - odometer444
                      Dutchess County, New York
                      United States
                      Member #8067
                      October 22, 2004
                      3317 Posts
                      Offline

                      Ah, yes... random numbers.... Dunkin Donuts receipts have worked for me several times...

                      "I don't look for the numbers, the numbers look for, and, sometimes find me..."

                        Todd
                        Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                        50
                        Chief Bottle Washer
                        New Jersey
                        United States
                        Member #1
                        May 31, 2000
                        25944 Posts
                        Online

                        Super win...so happy for him.   Wish I and others on LP would get a 'whim'.

                         

                        Now for my little gripe about the article on a misspelled word.   I was stationed @ Ft. MYER (not Meyer) in Arlington, Virginia 1980-1982 (The Old Guard).  Yeah baby, a Medic in the Presidential Unit way back when.

                        Absolutely right on the street name!  The Virginia Lottery published the wrong spelling for the street.  I actually should have caught it, because I worked in Rosslyn many years ago, and have traveled that street too many times to count.

                         

                        Check the State Lottery Report Card
                        What grade did your lottery earn?

                         

                        Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                        Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                          Stack47
                          Avatar
                          Kentucky
                          United States
                          Member #32651
                          February 14, 2006
                          9045 Posts
                          Offline

                          Generated Lottery Numbers

                          Word(s)/Phrase:   Ft. Myer

                          Game:  Virginia Pick 4

                          Method 1:  4-5-7-8
                          Method 2:  1-4-5-5
                          Method 3:  2-3-7-4
                          Method 4:  9-4-3-1
                          Method 5:  2-4-1-2
                          Method 6:  2-0-5-9

                          Believe the numbers applies to all Pick-4 games. And for the other spelling:

                          Generated Lottery Numbers

                          Word(s)/Phrase:   Ft. Meyer

                          Game:  Virginia Pick 4

                          Method 1:  6-6-2-9
                          Method 2:  0-3-0-3
                          Method 3:  1-6-6-1
                          Method 4:  9-3-2-1
                          Method 5:  9-1-2-4
                          Method 6:  3-5-3-5

                          Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

                            sam9009
                            sam9009's avatar - bck
                            25
                            Brooklyn, NY
                            United States
                            Member #78505
                            August 16, 2009
                            32488 Posts
                            Offline

                            So if he didn't claim them all at once he wouldn't get press?

                            Invictus maneo

                               
