Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 identical lottery tickets
Phenomenal outcome is a result of just a "feeling"
By Kate Northrop
ARLINGTON, Va. — It's not unheard of for players to try and increase their potential winnings by buying identical tickets for one drawing. One player took that strategy to the extreme, turning heads when he won a whopping $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets in the same Pick 4 drawing.
It is absolutely stunning — most Pick 4 players would jump for joy at the prospect of winning just one $5,000 jackpot alone. Kwame Cross of Dumfries is now experiencing that feeling 160 times over after winning 160 top prizes totaling $800,000.
"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," Cross said in a press release. "I just had a feeling."
On just a whim, he purchased 160 identical tickets with the same combination, 7-3-1-4 for the nightly drawing on Dec. 5. He bought them all at the Rosslyn Sunoco gas station on Fort Myer Drive in Arlington.
Cross was waiting in a drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant when he learned of his phenomenal win.
"I thought, 'This can't be real!'" he told the Virginia Lottery. "I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!"
Surreal is a fitting word in Cross' case — he'll likely be taking time to figure out what he plans on doing with his winnings. As of now, the small business owner does not have any immediate plans for his prize money.
Cross beat the 1 in 10,000 odds of matching all four numbers in exact order to win a top prize of $5,000 and did it 160 times over. Pick 4 drawings are held twice a day, once at 1:59 pm and again at 11:00 pm for $1 a play.
No way right? Just on a whim he bets and wins $800K in pick4. no math involved. Nice win congrats
"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," Cross said in a press release. "I just had a feeling."
wow i take it When it's your time to win it just happens can't force the win eh mate lol.
Just like https://www.lotterypost.com/news/325898 and https://www.lotterypost.com/news/334542 . Do these sorts of Pick 4 wins happen in other states besides Virginia, or is it just that Virginia Lottery publicizes their winners more than other states do? Or is it that other states put a cap on the number of each combo that can be sold and VA doesn't? CA, NY, TX, and FL all have more than double the population of VA, but I've never come across a Pick 4 story like this out of one of those states.
Cypress
Great Win! Winning numbers are everywhere so be aware of your big payday too!
I know in TX we can remain anomalous so maybe in VA they have to take photos and so forth. I've had some nice Pick 4 wins and I know others in TX that have as well.
I know in TX we can remain anomalous so maybe in VA they have to take photos and so forth. I've had some nice Pick 4 wins and I know others in TX that have as well.

https://www.lotterypost.com/thread/326232

See Virginia for rules.
https://www.lotterypost.com/thread/326232
See Virginia for rules.
He is the real pick 4 player
Now, i am hoping my old CALIFORNIA office locker # 7134 or 7314 let it come down here to NC tonight or this week please!!! I been waiting, and i am hopeful before year is out or 3 more long months of winter 4 it to hit! Interesting, i play that usually daily."
Love he won, PLEASE INVEST it, become rich off of it, or at least make some more cash $$$ if investment is a prudent one. CONGRATS... Better playing yep PICK 4's than other games ... I love winning multiple x on one drawing.$$$
I love it, and shall continue to play it analogous. yep. So happy he won congrats! love it.
Better odds than Mega and PB. i prefer it, won much and hope it continue, for me with favie game pick 4.
Good luck to all this week playing your games.
Super win...so happy for him. Wish I and others on LP would get a 'whim'.
Now for my little gripe about the article on a misspelled word. I was stationed @ Ft. MYER (not Meyer) in Arlington, Virginia 1980-1982 (The Old Guard). Yeah baby, a Medic in the Presidential Unit way back when.
Super win...so happy for him. Wish I and others on LP would get a 'whim'.
Now for my little gripe about the article on a misspelled word. I was stationed @ Ft. MYER (not Meyer) in Arlington, Virginia 1980-1982 (The Old Guard). Yeah baby, a Medic in the Presidential Unit way back when.
Ah, yes... random numbers.... Dunkin Donuts receipts have worked for me several times...
Super win...so happy for him. Wish I and others on LP would get a 'whim'.
Now for my little gripe about the article on a misspelled word. I was stationed @ Ft. MYER (not Meyer) in Arlington, Virginia 1980-1982 (The Old Guard). Yeah baby, a Medic in the Presidential Unit way back when.
Absolutely right on the street name! The Virginia Lottery published the wrong spelling for the street. I actually should have caught it, because I worked in Rosslyn many years ago, and have traveled that street too many times to count.
So if he didn't claim them all at once he wouldn't get press?