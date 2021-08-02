Quick Links
You last visited August 4, 2021, 9:33 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Louisiana Lottery launches Pick 5 draw game
Louisiana Lottery: Louisiana Lottery launches Pick 5 draw gameRating:
Lottery releases its third daily numbers game
By Kate Northrop
Yesterday, the Louisiana Lottery launched Pick 5, the third game in its family of daily numbers games that also includes Pick 3 and Pick 4.
Louisiana players now have a chance to win a $50,000 top prize in the Lottery's new Pick 5 game, which incorporates both classic and brand-new play-types.
"Our daily numbers game sales have shown solid, continual growth over the last several years with fiscal year sales up more than 21% over last year," Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said in a press release. "We believe our daily numbers game players are ready for something new and more options to play their favorite numbers!"
Just like in Pick 3 and Pick 4, Pick 5 allows players to wager their numbers Straight (exact order), Box (any order), and Straight/Box ($0.50 Straight play combined with $0.50 Box play). For matching all five numbers with a $1 Straight wager, the top prize is $50,000. The top prize for a $0.50 Straight wager is $25,000.
There are more ways players can win in Pick 5 with the introduction of six new play types:
- Front Pair: first two digits in exact order
- Back Pair: last two digits in exact order
- Front Three: first three digits in exact order
- Back Three: last three digits in exact order
- Front Four: first four digits in exact order
- Back Four: last four digits in exact order
To win one of the new play types, a player must place a wager on the play type when purchasing their ticket.
Pick 5 will follow the same daily draw format as Pick 3 and Pick 4 but will not be drawn on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. The game is drawn via a computerized RNG (random number generator) at 9:59 pm CT.
The odds of matching all five numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. A complete listing of odds and prize amounts for the new Pick 5 game can be viewed on the Pick 5 Prizes and Odds page at Lottery Post.
Lottery Post Staff
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2636 Posts
Offline
Doesn't affect me, but it is an RNG game!!
I will compliment the Louisiana lottery. A couple of years played in NOLA and won maybe $50 or so. Thought I had to fill out a claims form and mailed it and the signed ticket to them. That same week an envelope came from them with the check and a post it note stating I didn't need to fill out a claim form. Don't ask me which state takes forever and a day to send you your check!!
100
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
11536 Posts
Offline
Doesn't affect me, but it is an RNG game!!
I will compliment the Louisiana lottery. A couple of years played in NOLA and won maybe $50 or so. Thought I had to fill out a claims form and mailed it and the signed ticket to them. That same week an envelope came from them with the check and a post it note stating I didn't need to fill out a claim form. Don't ask me which state takes forever and a day to send you your check!!
Hey Bleudog101, just curious. Which state takes forever and a day to get your check?
Kentucky?
I said this before, but in the hopes Mr. Grief of Texas Lottery sees this....will you guys please bring this game into your portfolio?
Then, dump the Cash 5 game.
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
52 Posts
Offline
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2636 Posts
Offline
It was Georgia... many weeks went by and had to restrain myself to keep from calling them. I'm sure they get a good volume of mail but it was ridiculous. CA, NJ, RI and MA were all fairly timely in comparison!
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
9214 Posts
Offline
There are more ways players can win in Pick 5 with the introduction of six new play types:
- Front Pair: first two digits in exact order
- Back Pair: last two digits in exact order
- Front Three: first three digits in exact order
- Back Three: last three digits in exact order
- Front Four: first four digits in exact order
- Back Four: last four digits in exact order
It's like having a choice to play any or all of many different games on one drawing. The payoffs for matching five digits in any position are pretty nice too.
It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.
Louisiana
United States
Member #191892
August 27, 2018
788 Posts
Offline
I like this. The odds are good. I like the Front Four, & Back Four plays that pays $5,000.00
All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.
ma
United States
Member #188574
March 15, 2018
89 Posts
Offline
It's a 50% fixed payout game. You can do better in other states.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
9214 Posts
Offline
It's a 50% fixed payout game. You can do better in other states.
I'm pretty sure all lotteries with this type of pick-5 game use they same payoff structure.
| Match
| Prize Amount
| Odds
|Straight
|$50,000
|1 in 100,000
|Box (120-way)
|$400
|1 in 833.33
|Front 4 in exact order
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|Back 4 in exact order
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|Front 3 in exact order
|$500
|1 in 1,000
|Back 3 in exact order
|$500
|1 in 1,000
|Front 2 in exact order
|$50
|1 in 100
|Back 2 in exact order
|$50
|1 in 100
The Ohio game is exactly the same and so PA with the exception of adding a wild ball option. It's not a 5/39 game and the only payoff for matching 2, 3, or four digits is matching exact.
It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
52 Posts
Offline
I'm pretty sure all lotteries with this type of pick-5 game use they same payoff structure.
| Match
| Prize Amount
| Odds
|Straight
|$50,000
|1 in 100,000
|Box (120-way)
|$400
|1 in 833.33
|Front 4 in exact order
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|Back 4 in exact order
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|Front 3 in exact order
|$500
|1 in 1,000
|Back 3 in exact order
|$500
|1 in 1,000
|Front 2 in exact order
|$50
|1 in 100
|Back 2 in exact order
|$50
|1 in 100
The Ohio game is exactly the same and so PA with the exception of adding a wild ball option. It's not a 5/39 game and the only payoff for matching 2, 3, or four digits is matching exact.
Thanks for this ......I love seeing the odds on these type of games. Whenever it finally comes to my state I will be a constant player. The "front 4" and "back 4" odds are a lot better than I imagined. I will be calling my state lottery office very soon.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
9214 Posts
Offline
Thanks for this ......I love seeing the odds on these type of games. Whenever it finally comes to my state I will be a constant player. The "front 4" and "back 4" odds are a lot better than I imagined. I will be calling my state lottery office very soon.
The 120 way box is the lowest box payoff. Found the Ohio pick-5 game payoffs and as you can see most of the 50 cent box wins require a W-2G.
|Wager Type
|Odds
|$0.50 Wager
|$1.00 Wager
|Straight
|1 in 100,000
|Pay $25,000
|$50,000
|120-Way Box
|1 in 833
|Pay $208.50
|$417
|60-Way Box
|1 in 1,667
|Pay $417
|$834
|30-Way Box
|1 in 3,333
|Pay $834
|$1,668
|20-Way Box
|1 in 5,000
|Pay $1,250
|$2,500
|10-Way Box
|1 in 10,000
|Pay $2,500
|$5,000
|5-Way Box
|1 in 20,000
|Pay $5,000
|$10,000
The Ohio straight payoffs are similar to Louisiana.
|To Win Match
|Odds
|$0.50
Wager
|$1.00
Wager
|First four numbers in exact order
|1 in 10,000
|$2,500
|$5,000
|Last four numbers in exact order
|1 in 10,000
|$2,500
|$5,000
|First three numbers in exact order
|1 in 1,000
|$250
|$500
|Last three numbers in exact order
|1 in 1,000
|$250
|$500
|First two numbers in exact order
|1 in 100
|$25
|$50
|Last two numbers in exact order
|1 in 100
|$25
|$50
It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.