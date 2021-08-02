 
Louisiana Lottery launches Pick 5 draw game

Aug 2, 2021, 11:06 am

Louisiana Lottery launches Pick 5 draw game

Lottery releases its third daily numbers game

By Kate Northrop

Yesterday, the Louisiana Lottery launched Pick 5, the third game in its family of daily numbers games that also includes Pick 3 and Pick 4.

Louisiana players now have a chance to win a $50,000 top prize in the Lottery's new Pick 5 game, which incorporates both classic and brand-new play-types.

"Our daily numbers game sales have shown solid, continual growth over the last several years with fiscal year sales up more than 21% over last year," Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said in a press release. "We believe our daily numbers game players are ready for something new and more options to play their favorite numbers!"

Just like in Pick 3 and Pick 4, Pick 5 allows players to wager their numbers Straight (exact order), Box (any order), and Straight/Box ($0.50 Straight play combined with $0.50 Box play). For matching all five numbers with a $1 Straight wager, the top prize is $50,000. The top prize for a $0.50 Straight wager is $25,000.

There are more ways players can win in Pick 5 with the introduction of six new play types:

  • Front Pair: first two digits in exact order
  • Back Pair: last two digits in exact order
  • Front Three: first three digits in exact order
  • Back Three: last three digits in exact order
  • Front Four: first four digits in exact order
  • Back Four: last four digits in exact order

To win one of the new play types, a player must place a wager on the play type when purchasing their ticket. 

Pick 5 will follow the same daily draw format as Pick 3 and Pick 4 but will not be drawn on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. The game is drawn via a computerized RNG (random number generator) at 9:59 pm CT.

The odds of matching all five numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. A complete listing of odds and prize amounts for the new Pick 5 game can be viewed on the Pick 5 Prizes and Odds page at Lottery Post.

Lottery Post Staff

Lottery Post Staff

10 comments. Last comment 10 hours ago by Stack47.
Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2636 Posts
Offline

Doesn't affect me, but it is an RNG game!!

 

I will compliment the Louisiana lottery.   A couple of years played in NOLA and won maybe $50 or so.   Thought I had to fill out a claims form and mailed it and the signed ticket to them.   That same week an envelope came from them with the check and a post it note stating I didn't need to fill out a claim form.  Don't ask me which state takes forever and a day to send you your check!!

    rcbbuckeye
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    11536 Posts
    Offline

    Doesn't affect me, but it is an RNG game!!

     

    I will compliment the Louisiana lottery.   A couple of years played in NOLA and won maybe $50 or so.   Thought I had to fill out a claims form and mailed it and the signed ticket to them.   That same week an envelope came from them with the check and a post it note stating I didn't need to fill out a claim form.  Don't ask me which state takes forever and a day to send you your check!!

    Hey Bleudog101, just curious. Which state takes forever and a day to get your check?

    Kentucky?

    I said this before, but in the hopes Mr. Grief of Texas Lottery sees this....will you guys please bring this game into your portfolio?

    Then, dump the Cash 5 game.

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

      Mata Garbo
      Gallatin Tennesee
      United States
      Member #194096
      November 29, 2018
      52 Posts
      Offline

      I absolutely love the "front pair-"back pair" option on their Pick 5. That is very creative, and something I wish we had in my state. Odds of winning 1st prize, 1in 100,000. Those are odds I can live with. Spend fifty-cents and win 25 thousand dollars? I could live with that too.

      See Ya!LOLLurkingCoolHiding Behind Computer

        Bleudog101
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2636 Posts
        Offline

        It was Georgia... many weeks went by and had to restrain myself to keep from calling them.   I'm sure they get a good volume of mail but it was ridiculous.   CA, NJ, RI and MA were all fairly timely in comparison!

          Stack47
          Kentucky
          United States
          Member #32651
          February 14, 2006
          9214 Posts
          Offline

          I Agree!

          See Ya!LOLLurkingCoolHiding Behind Computer

          I Agree!

          There are more ways players can win in Pick 5 with the introduction of six new play types:

          • Front Pair: first two digits in exact order
          • Back Pair: last two digits in exact order
          • Front Three: first three digits in exact order
          • Back Three: last three digits in exact order
          • Front Four: first four digits in exact order
          • Back Four: last four digits in exact order

          It's like having a choice to play any or all of many different games on one drawing. The payoffs for matching five digits in any position are pretty nice too.

          It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

            Big Joey
            Louisiana
            United States
            Member #191892
            August 27, 2018
            788 Posts
            Offline

            I like this. The odds are good. I like the Front Four, & Back Four plays that pays $5,000.00

            Lurking

            All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

              billybucks
              ma
              United States
              Member #188574
              March 15, 2018
              89 Posts
              Offline

              It's a 50% fixed payout game. You can do better in other states.

                Stack47
                Kentucky
                United States
                Member #32651
                February 14, 2006
                9214 Posts
                Offline

                I'm pretty sure all lotteries with this type of pick-5 game use they same payoff structure.

                I'm pretty sure all lotteries with this type of pick-5 game use they same payoff structure.

                   

                 Match  Prize Amount  Odds 
                Straight$50,0001 in 100,000
                Box (120-way)$4001 in 833.33
                Front 4 in exact order$5,0001 in 10,000
                Back 4 in exact order$5,0001 in 10,000
                Front 3 in exact order$5001 in 1,000
                Back 3 in exact order$5001 in 1,000
                Front 2 in exact order$501 in 100
                Back 2 in exact order$501 in 100

                The Ohio game is exactly the same and so PA with the exception of adding a wild ball option. It's not a 5/39 game and the only payoff for matching 2, 3, or four digits is matching exact.

                It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

                  Mata Garbo
                  Gallatin Tennesee
                  United States
                  Member #194096
                  November 29, 2018
                  52 Posts
                  Offline

                  I'm pretty sure all lotteries with this type of pick-5 game use they same payoff structure.

                     

                   Match  Prize Amount  Odds 
                  Straight$50,0001 in 100,000
                  Box (120-way)$4001 in 833.33
                  Front 4 in exact order$5,0001 in 10,000
                  Back 4 in exact order$5,0001 in 10,000
                  Front 3 in exact order$5001 in 1,000
                  Back 3 in exact order$5001 in 1,000
                  Front 2 in exact order$501 in 100
                  Back 2 in exact order$501 in 100

                  The Ohio game is exactly the same and so PA with the exception of adding a wild ball option. It's not a 5/39 game and the only payoff for matching 2, 3, or four digits is matching exact.

                  Thanks for this ......I love seeing the odds on these type of games. Whenever it finally comes to my state I will be a constant player. The "front 4" and "back 4" odds are a lot better than I imagined. I will be calling my state lottery office very soon.

                  DrumArgue

                    Stack47
                    Kentucky
                    United States
                    Member #32651
                    February 14, 2006
                    9214 Posts
                    Offline

                    Thanks for this ......I love seeing the odds on these type of games. Whenever it finally comes to my state I will be a constant player. The "front 4" and "back 4" odds are a lot better than I imagined. I will be calling my state lottery office very soon.

                    DrumArgue

                    The 120 way box is the lowest box payoff. Found the Ohio pick-5 game payoffs and as you can see most of the 50 cent box wins require a W-2G.

                    Wager TypeOdds$0.50 Wager$1.00 Wager
                    Straight1 in 100,000Pay $25,000$50,000
                    120-Way Box1 in 833Pay $208.50$417
                    60-Way Box1 in 1,667Pay $417$834
                    30-Way Box1 in 3,333Pay $834$1,668
                    20-Way Box1 in 5,000Pay $1,250$2,500
                    10-Way Box1 in 10,000Pay $2,500$5,000
                    5-Way Box1 in 20,000Pay $5,000$10,000

                    The Ohio straight payoffs are similar to Louisiana.

                    To Win MatchOdds$0.50
                    Wager                    		$1.00
                    Wager
                    First four numbers in exact order1 in 10,000$2,500$5,000
                    Last four numbers in exact order1 in 10,000$2,500$5,000
                    First three numbers in exact order1 in 1,000$250$500
                    Last three numbers in exact order1 in 1,000$250$500
                    First two numbers in exact order1 in 100$25$50
                    Last two numbers in exact order1 in 100$25$50

                    It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

                       
                      Page 1 of 1