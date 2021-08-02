Louisiana Lottery launches Pick 5 draw game

Lottery releases its third daily numbers game

By Kate Northrop

Yesterday, the Louisiana Lottery launched Pick 5, the third game in its family of daily numbers games that also includes Pick 3 and Pick 4.

Louisiana players now have a chance to win a $50,000 top prize in the Lottery's new Pick 5 game, which incorporates both classic and brand-new play-types.

"Our daily numbers game sales have shown solid, continual growth over the last several years with fiscal year sales up more than 21% over last year," Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said in a press release. "We believe our daily numbers game players are ready for something new and more options to play their favorite numbers!"

Just like in Pick 3 and Pick 4, Pick 5 allows players to wager their numbers Straight (exact order), Box (any order), and Straight/Box ($0.50 Straight play combined with $0.50 Box play). For matching all five numbers with a $1 Straight wager, the top prize is $50,000. The top prize for a $0.50 Straight wager is $25,000.

There are more ways players can win in Pick 5 with the introduction of six new play types:

Front Pair: first two digits in exact order

Back Pair: last two digits in exact order

Front Three: first three digits in exact order

Back Three: last three digits in exact order

Front Four: first four digits in exact order

Back Four: last four digits in exact order

To win one of the new play types, a player must place a wager on the play type when purchasing their ticket.

Pick 5 will follow the same daily draw format as Pick 3 and Pick 4 but will not be drawn on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. The game is drawn via a computerized RNG (random number generator) at 9:59 pm CT.

The odds of matching all five numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. A complete listing of odds and prize amounts for the new Pick 5 game can be viewed on the Pick 5 Prizes and Odds page at Lottery Post.