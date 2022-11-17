Tennessee Lottery launches Daily Tennessee Jackpot draw game

Nov 17, 2022, 5:07 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

By Kate Northrop

The Tennessee Lottery released its first "Tennessee-only" jackpot game with drawings every day, including Sundays.

Tennessee lottery players now have a shot at the first daily jackpot drawn exclusively in-state in a game called Daily Tennessee Jackpot.

"The Lottery keeps its games creative, fresh and exciting, which helps us accomplish our mission of raising valuable dollars for education programs in the state," Lottery CEO Rebecca Paul, said in a press release. "We're proud to have raised more than $6.6 billion for these programs, and new games like Daily Tennessee Jackpot will appeal to those players who enjoy jackpot games."

At $1 a play, players choose five numbers between 1 and 38 or may select the Quick Pick option to allow the computer to randomly generate numbers for you.

Beating the odds of 1 in 501,942 by matching all five numbers will win the jackpot, which starts at $30,000 and increases until it is won.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 8.36.

For another $1, players can also choose to add the Quick Cash feature to their play. The add-on is an instant-win option that can award up to $500 immediately once the ticket is printed.

If any of the Quick Cash numbers printed on the ticket match any of the Daily Tennessee Jackpot numbers printed on the ticket, the player will win the prize amount shown next to the matching Quick Cash number, the Lottery explained. Prizes range from $2 to $500.

One Quick Cash purchase applies only one time to multi-draw tickets.

Players may also play the same numbers for up to seven consecutive drawings at a time, including the current drawing.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawings take place every day at 9:00 pm CT (10:00 pm ET). Up-to-date lottery results are available on Lottery Post's Tennessee Lottery Results page.

The first drawing of Daily Tennessee Jackpot was on Sunday, Nov. 13.