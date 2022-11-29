Kentucky Lottery launches daily in-state jackpot game, records first winner

Nov 29, 2022, 5:26 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Game had first jackpot winner in just five days

By Kate Northrop

Last Monday, the Kentucky Lottery officially conducted the first drawing for its new in-state daily jackpot game, Kentucky 5.

Kentucky 5 is the latest game to be added to the list of available games in the state of Kentucky, and the Lottery is already celebrating the game's first jackpot winner.

"Our players love jackpots, and we hear often that they want a game that is just played in Kentucky," Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said. "We've developed a game our players will enjoy playing, and those additional sales will benefit students. This will be a win-win for Kentucky!"

At $1 a play, players select five numbers between 1 and 39 or may select the Quick Pick option to have the computer randomly generate five numbers.

Beating the odds of 1 in 575,757 by matching all five winning numbers will win the jackpot, which starts at $40,000 and increases by a minimum of $5,000 when there is no jackpot winner. Expected sales may also impact the size of the jackpot.

According to the Lottery, the prize money allocated to the jackpot is divided on a pari-mutuel basis by the number of Kentucky 5 plays winning the jackpot.

Players may also add the Xtra feature to their ticket for an extra $1 per play for a chance to multiply winnings, excluding the jackpot and the fixed $2 prize from matching two numbers.

Tickets may be purchased at any of the Lottery's retailers and will soon be available to play online, the Lottery said in a press release.

The first drawing took place at 11:00 pm ET (10:00 pm CT) on Mon., Nov. 21. After just five Kentucky 5 drawings, the game produced its first winner, a man from Louisville who won the $60,000 jackpot on Fri., Nov. 28.

"Research and game development with our players and retail partners showed us a need for the excitement of a rolling jackpot game available only in Kentucky," Harville explained. "We delivered and are thrilled to have our first jackpot winner during our first week of sales."

On Friday, the anonymous winner bought a Kentucky 5 ticket at Kaders Market on Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville but originally did not know that there was a new game for sale.

"I wasn't aware there was a new game until the clerk told me about it," the winner told the Lottery. "I didn't know how to play so he gave me a Quick Pick."

"I went back to see how much I had won when [the store clerk] said, 'Look, you won sixty thousand dollars.' I normally get excited, but this time I was just calm," he continued.

The total take-home after taxes was $42,600, which the Jefferson County man says he'll use to pay bills and repair his car. Kaders Market will also receive a $600 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Kentucky 5 jackpot currently stands at $55,000 for the drawing on Tues., Nov. 29.

Kentucky 5 drawings take place every day at 11:00 pm ET, or 10:00 pm CT. The winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Kentucky Lottery Results page.