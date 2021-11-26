Three tickets bought at same store share the same $8.3 million New York Lotto jackpot

Quick Links
Lucky convenience store sells a lucky trio of lottery tickets
By Kate Northrop
NEW YORK, NY — Three winning tickets sold at the same convenience store in New York will be splitting the $8.3 million New York Lotto jackpot that was drawn on Wednesday night.
One retailer in Manhattan is living up to its name after it sold three winning tickets for one single New York Lotto jackpot worth $8.3 million.
The Lucky Choice Convenience store on West 72nd Street in the Upper West Side was lucky for sure, having sold the three tickets that all matched the winning numbers 5, 10, 14, 20, 23, and 28. (The bonus number, which is not factored into a Lotto jackpot win, was 57 that evening.)
According to the New York Lottery, each winning ticket is worth $2.76 million before taxes after the three-way split.
Lottery officials said that they were not certain if the three tickets were all bought by the same party or if they were coincidentally purchased by three separate players at the same spot.
An employee at the retailer also told The Post that they did not know who specifically bought the tickets and could not recall when exactly they were each purchased.
At $1 for two plays, the odds of matching all six numbers minus the bonus number and winning the New York Lotto jackpot for a dollar are 1 in 22,528,737.
The trio of winners each have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. New York Lotto drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 pm EST.
Lottery Post Staff
If I were to take a guess, I would say that all three tickets were purchased by the same one person.
After all, "At $1 for two plays, the odds of matching all six numbers minus the bonus number and winning the New York Lotto jackpot for a dollar are 1 in 22,528,737." Imagine what the odds would be for three individual people buying three separate tickets for that drawing with the same six numbers on it purchased from the same one location.
I have seen before where people bought multiple tickets with the same numbers so if they weren't the only winner, they would receive two or more shares of the pot.
The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭
OUTSTANDING Ooh Rah
Almost unheard of....two plays for $1. Just looked up MD's lottery as when I was stationed there circa '88 they had the same deal. Now I see that particular lottery is gone. What other states give two plays for $1 aside from NY & WA State?
Nice win, too bad Manhattan tacks on another tax...but as the saying goes you had nothing before!
what we THINK WE see is NOT WHAT WE GET...because odds are so long, it is very likely 1 group of players or 1 player played all 3 tickets
secondly it is very possible the team of players were working from the same list....if we knew how many other tickets were included with the winning tickets in the same purchase....and thirdly, the fact the store clerks don't say they know the ticket purchaser or remember...all this is 'cause of suspicion' but none of these things themselves points directly, but as a whole it is...in fact this could be players who got the winning numbers to play before the drawing, and having an INSIDER information is neither farfetched nor out of the box at all.
I have been giving out sets of daily winning numbers with SOLARIS and SOLAR STAR on lottery post for 7 years
I could easily see how people can come up with the same ticket choices using a set of numbers and buy repeat tickets. .Actually, this method of revealing winners works, but few people paid attention to my lists, and fewer still played them despite my presenting very good results well over a hundred times, so as I said...many times here...
The SOLARIS METHOD is one of a kind specialized using STARS SUNS etc..actual points and combinations or sums...and as the ONE UNIVERSAL GALACTICIAN, there is no one who knows what it is or how to do it, but it is increasingly ACCURATE
Meanwhile because I get so few responses and actual demonstration of success, because lets face it, winning the lottery even once is hard, and I have stopped offering winners only in the last month, knowing that winning 3 times on one day with 3 different people sounds absolutely ASTOUNDING....
I invite players and 'friends' to search the key words by Paneagle galactician or solar star lottery..ALTRUISM LOTTERY PROJECT
I do not solicit or ask for funds nor do I avoid giving the winners to anyone who would play... But lotterypost refuses us email list or other forms of outside contact, unfortunately.. They too are part of the lottery issue because this kind of exclusion makes it all the harder to win or play together.
yours truthfully peter aka paneagle7
Cheaters no doubt
Ringleader
Congrats to the winners.
Happy Thanksgiving !
I hope it was Rosie! (by the way Rosie, I love ya man!)
Congratulations to the winners! (Or winner!)