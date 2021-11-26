Three tickets bought at same store share the same $8.3 million New York Lotto jackpot

Lucky convenience store sells a lucky trio of lottery tickets

By Kate Northrop

NEW YORK, NY — Three winning tickets sold at the same convenience store in New York will be splitting the $8.3 million New York Lotto jackpot that was drawn on Wednesday night.

One retailer in Manhattan is living up to its name after it sold three winning tickets for one single New York Lotto jackpot worth $8.3 million.

The Lucky Choice Convenience store on West 72nd Street in the Upper West Side was lucky for sure, having sold the three tickets that all matched the winning numbers 5, 10, 14, 20, 23, and 28. (The bonus number, which is not factored into a Lotto jackpot win, was 57 that evening.)

According to the New York Lottery, each winning ticket is worth $2.76 million before taxes after the three-way split.

Lottery officials said that they were not certain if the three tickets were all bought by the same party or if they were coincidentally purchased by three separate players at the same spot.

An employee at the retailer also told The Post that they did not know who specifically bought the tickets and could not recall when exactly they were each purchased.

At $1 for two plays, the odds of matching all six numbers minus the bonus number and winning the New York Lotto jackpot for a dollar are 1 in 22,528,737.

The trio of winners each have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. New York Lotto drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 pm EST.