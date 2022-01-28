VIDEO: Why we hate computerized drawings

You'll never want to watch an animated lottery drawing again

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — If you know Lottery Post, you know we hate computerized drawings, but it's not that we dislike computers and technology... so why all the hate?

There are far too many documented incidents that prove again and again why computerized lottery drawings are too risky, no matter how many safety precautions and procedures are in place.

Lottery players overwhelmingly prefer traditional ball machine drawings because the drawing process can be witnessed easily by any layman, minimizing the potential for fraud. If you've seen our video about Eddie Tipton, you'll know that this is entirely possible.

WATCH: Why we hate computerized drawings

This may also surprise you, but we'll say upfront that computerized drawings do have a place in some lottery games. Do you know which ones?

Whether you're a lottery veteran or are taking the first plunge into the exciting world of gaming, the debate surrounding computerized drawings is a common topic that you'll see come up time and time again.

In our latest video, we compiled plenty of examples and reasons that illustrate the tremendous downside of digital drawings. To watch and hear our thoughts on why we strongly dislike computerized drawings so much, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel.

We've also included a link below to Lottery Post's archive of computerized drawing news stories, spanning nearly 20 years of history on the subject.