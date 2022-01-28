 
VIDEO: Why we hate computerized drawings

Jan 28, 2022, 5:48 pm

VIDEO: Why we hate computerized drawings

You'll never want to watch an animated lottery drawing again

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — If you know Lottery Post, you know we hate computerized drawings, but it's not that we dislike computers and technology... so why all the hate?

There are far too many documented incidents that prove again and again why computerized lottery drawings are too risky, no matter how many safety precautions and procedures are in place.

Lottery players overwhelmingly prefer traditional ball machine drawings because the drawing process can be witnessed easily by any layman, minimizing the potential for fraud. If you've seen our video about Eddie Tipton, you'll know that this is entirely possible.

WATCH: Why we hate computerized drawings

This may also surprise you, but we'll say upfront that computerized drawings do have a place in some lottery games. Do you know which ones?

Whether you're a lottery veteran or are taking the first plunge into the exciting world of gaming, the debate surrounding computerized drawings is a common topic that you'll see come up time and time again.

In our latest video, we compiled plenty of examples and reasons that illustrate the tremendous downside of digital drawings. To watch and hear our thoughts on why we strongly dislike computerized drawings so much, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel.

We've also included a link below to Lottery Post's archive of computerized drawing news stories, spanning nearly 20 years of history on the subject.

Lottery Post Staff

19 comments.
rdgrnr
Great story, great video, very informative, very interesting, very well written, very well presented.  Thumbs Up

    Kudos on the presentation. Very well done, and also I do agree with all being said about computerized drawings. Thanks. 

                                               

                                                              “No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.”
                                                                                                                                  — Plato
      Great information well presented. Enjoyed watching and agree about computer draws. Cool

      Have fun and the best of luck to everyone!

        I wish there was more outrage on performing 7 pre-tests or 7 or more post tests with ball machines. Not to mention the constant rotating of tubes and machines.

        I don't buy that BS about checking for tampering. Or whether the machines are working properly. If a machine is not working properly it will fail, and they will do a redraw. What makes them think that even after a few tests, a machine can't break? What if the machine did break after the tests? They would do the exact same thing, do a redraw. Ridiculous!

          I Agree!    There are videos on you tube showing the whole testing process. The security they have is incredible with cameras, wire tabs with serial numbers on the door locks, and separate badge scanners just to get into the room with the equipment. The cabinets with the balls are locked also. Then they weigh and drop test all the balls and have video tape of every thing that happens from start to finish. 

          Do they really need all those pre/posts tests for each drawing too? No!!  No No  Thumbs Down

          The lottery is the same way. 

          https://youtu.be/b5-iJUuPWis

            I have lived in California for almost five years. I have never played their state lottery because they use a random number generator. I still play the Virginia Lottery when I visit my parents for Christmas (because that state uses ball machines).

            Today's winning 3-ball is going to be a number between 000 and 999.

            In a lot of states, lotteries benefit education. That makes the REAL winners the only people who can't play!

              Texas puts their pre-test results on their website, including the machine, ball set, alternate machine, alternate ball set, and results. They usually do four pre-tests, and they'll change something and do more pre-tests if the machine pops out the same number in the same location in all four test draws.

              Today's winning 3-ball is going to be a number between 000 and 999.

              In a lot of states, lotteries benefit education. That makes the REAL winners the only people who can't play!

                When you go to the store and choose Quick Pick, is that not considered a Computer DrawWhat?

                  One name comes to mind:   Eddie Tipton.

                   

                  Not sure who our Director is.   Guy from Florida retired.   Then came the pandemic and now we're stuck with CNG or RNG and looks like Kentucky has no desire to go back to mechanical ball drawings. (that's what they say to my inquiry).  It really sucks for the players I think.

                    When you go to the store and choose Quick Pick, is that not considered a Computer DrawWhat?

                    You are 100% correct, it is a computer draw which is OK in my book.   It is the drawing itself that I can safely say 100% of players are against.   Often I wonder when you hit QP or clerk does if the request goes through their satellite dish to the lottery place or does the machine have a chip inside?  May never know that answer...but next week may just send a message to KLC to ask them that.

                      When you go to the store and choose Quick Pick, is that not considered a Computer DrawWhat?

                      It's a random set of numbers generated by the lottery ticket machine, but not a computerized drawing.  The drawing is what determines the numbers for everyone.  Your quick pick is just for your one ticket — and you are given the choice of whether to pick the numbers yourself or not.

                      Besides, I don't think it would be practical for every lottery retailer to have a full ball drawing studio behind the counter just to pick the numbers on your ticket.  🤪

                        Missouri Lottery gives inside view of computerized drawings | Lottery Post

                          Imagine TN had a problem with their draws under the leadership of RPH(aka Becky)....It's unfathomable.

                          Thanks for the treasure trove of info.

                          Integrity: There is no substitute.

                          "If some among you fear taking a stand because you are afraid of reprisals . . . recognize that you are just feeding the crocodile hoping he'll eat you last."

                            I have lived in California for almost five years. I have never played their state lottery because they use a random number generator. I still play the Virginia Lottery when I visit my parents for Christmas (because that state uses ball machines).

                            Hmm, to the best of my knowledge H, Superlotto Plus is not a RNG game. Apart from MM & PB, the other games- yes.

                             * Voice of Reason *   

                            * People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                               
