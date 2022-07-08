 
Four Wisconsin SuperCash! tickets sold on the same day win $350,000 top prize

Jul 8, 2022, 10:25 am

By Kate Northrop

Four top prize-winning tickets were sold on the same day for the Wisconsin Lottery's SuperCash! draw game this week, splitting a $350,000 pot.

On Sunday, July 3, four winning tickets split a SuperCash! $350,000 top prize, having been sold at two different retailers.

Two winning tickets were purchased at Hansen's IGA on Omaha Street in Elroy, while the other two were bought at Central Express on Front Street in Cashton. Each slip held the winning numbers, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, and 33.

The last time four winning SuperCash! tickets were sold on the same day was three years ago on June 18, 2019. Every one of those tickets were bought at a Quick N Save in Racine.

Just two days later on June 20, 2019, one Lake Mills resident purchased eight top-prize winning tickets at two different retailers — four at Breselow's Family Market and four at Kwik Trip, both located in Watertown.

It remains to be seen whether the four winning tickets for the July 3, 2022 draw were all bought by the same player. Elroy is about a 40-minute drive away from Cashton.

The winner, or winners, have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize by mail or in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery offices.

One of the Wisconsin Lottery's longest-running games, SuperCash! drawings take place every day at 9:00 pm CT. Two plays cost $1, and players may select six numbers between 1 and 39 or opt for a Quick Pick.

The odds of winning the $350,000 top prize in SuperCash! are 1 in 1,631,312.

3 comments.
Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Nice win and wouldn't mind being one of the four splitting the money. Even after taxes still better ahead then they were a day earlier.

    gregs241
    Grantsburg, WI
    United States
    I am submitting a correction: supercash game is not pari-mutual, those were FOUR $350,000. prizes!! thanks for your excellent website!! Greg

      Bleudog101
      Simpsonville
      United States
      I am submitting a correction: supercash game is not pari-mutual, those were FOUR $350,000. prizes!! thanks for your excellent website!! Greg

      WOW!!   gregs241 you left out one important part...says TWO plays for $1...hardly any state offers that anymore.

       

