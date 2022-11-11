Minnesota Lottery confirms technical communications error delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing

Nov 11, 2022, 4:03 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lottery staff and vendors overloaded by sales data

By Kate Northrop

The Minnesota Lottery confirmed yesterday that the cause for the delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing was a technical communications error brought on by an overwhelming amount of sales data.

If you recall the Powerball fever that took over the nation this past week, you'll also remember the ten-hour delay before the drawing took place.

When the drawing did finally occur Tuesday morning, it turns out that just one ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn and won the entire jackpot.

Millions of people went to bed on Monday night without a clue as to what was causing the interruption, but behind the scenes, the Minnesota Lottery was experiencing a technical error that prevented the drawing from taking place.

"For several hours, we couldn't complete our essential verification processes because of a communications problem with an external vendor's computer system," the Lottery explained. "Normally, issues like this are resolved within an hour. However, this time it took much longer."

Prior to every Powerball drawing, each participating jurisdiction must complete a series of security checks to ensure their sales data is accurate. If one lottery is unable to do so, the drawing must be delayed.

This part of the process is important because it verifies that all tickets have an equal chance to win and that the drawing pool is correct. "Balancing" means that each and every data entry is transmitted between two systems and must perfectly match. Normally, the Minnesota Lottery said, this occurs throughout the day in close to real time, but a communications error with their vendors meant that they could not confirm that their system had been accurately balanced.

On the night of the draw, these two vendors were not able to communicate in real time, which meant there was a delay in balancing the data. The ten hour delay was due to both the telecommunications glitch and the time it took for the Lottery to process the voluminous amount of sales data once communications was reestablished.

The lottery employs multiple third party vendors to ensure that the lottery is conducted fairly and that every ticket has a fair chance of winning. One such vendor is a central gaming system company responsible for printing tickets and recording lottery transactions to verify a ticket is authentic, and the other is an independent internal control system vendor that is responsible for checking the work of the aforementioned central gaming system.

Maintaining contracts with separate entities such as these is one of the checks the Lottery has in place to prevent anyone from either of these parties, whether it be staff from the Lottery or one of the vendors, from compromising the integrity of the games.

From the minute the Minnesota Lottery sold its last Powerball ticket at 9:00 pm Central Time until about 1:45 am on Nov. 8, Lottery employees were attempting to fix the communications problem, but the internal control system vendor determined that it would not be able to process the data it had collected throughout the day, the Lottery said in a statement.

As a result, the Lottery decided to "start over processing the entire day's sales data" at around 2:15 am. The process took about five and a half hours, and finally the Minnesota Lottery was able to confirm its sales data and balance its systems at 7:50 am. Then the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) was given the clear to conduct the drawing, which took place four minutes later at 7:54 am.

"We sincerely apologize for the delay," the Lottery said in a press release. "We were just as excited as you were to learn about a new billionaire. However, we had no choice but to delay the drawing. Any error in the drawing would have been worse than the actual delay."

"We thank you for your patience and understanding," the Lottery continued. "While we can't promise another delay won't occur, we can promise that the security and integrity of the Minnesota Lottery will remain our top priority."