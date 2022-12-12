Maryland Lottery to switch to computerized drawings

Dec 12, 2022, 12:08 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lottery to leave behind traditional ball drawings in favor of "embracing the future"

By Kate Northrop

The Maryland Lottery announced today that it has plans to switch its draw methods from traditional lottery ball drawing machines to digital computerized drawings.

Next week, the Maryland Lottery will officially retire the ball drawing machines and switch over to a random number generator (RNG) to conduct its in-state games.

"Lottery balls and machines have been part of the Maryland Lottery's history, but it's important for us to modernize as we look forward to the next 50 years and beyond," Maryland Lottery Director John Martin said in a press release. "More than 30 other lotteries in the U.S. and Canada have shifted to RNG systems because they are efficient, cost-effective — and most importantly they are extremely secure."

The change will go into effect on Mon., Dec. 19. From that point on, all five in-state games — Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Bonus Match 5, and Multi-Match — will be conducted using an RNG computer system.

Other Maryland Lottery games have been drawn digitally in the past, according to the Lottery, such as Racetrax and Keno, the Lottery's second- and third-highest selling draw games in 2022.

Smartplay International Lottery Systems, a company based in New Jersey, created the RNG system that the Lottery will use to conduct its drawings from now on.

The Lottery also went into detail about the "stringent measures" in place to protect the integrity of the drawings.

"The Smartplay RNG system is not connected to the internet and cannot be accessed remotely," the Lottery explained. "The system is housed in a secure room that is double-locked and under 24-7 video surveillance. Two drawing officials with separate electronic access cards must be present in order to open the door to the room. The Smartplay cabinet is also double-locked and cannot be opened without two drawing officials each using separate keys. In addition, the vital hardware and software are sealed within the cabinet, and the system is rendered inoperable if the seal is broken."

Smartplay currently works with multiple state lotteries in the U.S. as well as other international lotteries and lottery-related organizations across the world. Gaming Laboratories International completed testing and validation on the Smartplay RNG.

Martin assured that nothing about the games will change, and that players can expect the same odds, prize structures, and schedule for each in-state game.

"From our players' perspective, nothing in the way the games are played is changing," Martin said. "We still have the same games with the same prize structures, drawn at the same times each day. And as always, the outcomes are purely the result of random chance."

Beginning Dec. 19, players will no longer be able to watch a televised live drawing, rather an animated drawing, similar to the one used for Keno, will take its place.

Multi-state games offered in Maryland will not be affected by the change, and each will continue using numbered balls and mechanical drawing machines. Cash4Life is drawn in new Jersey, Mega Millions in Georgia, and Powerball in Florida.

If you know Lottery Post, you know we have vehemently opposed computerized drawings and strongly advocate for traditional ball drawing methods for many years. To see why, you can check out our video on the subject.

More than 18 years ago Lottery Post sounded the alarm on computerized drawings, and published a petition that generated thousands of signatures, and is still available today.

Hundreds of news stories have been published over the years at Lottery Post documenting countless errors and lottery tickets with no chance of winning, directly attributable to computerized drawings. Not to mention the biggest scandal in worldwide lottery history was an insider at the Multi-State Lottery Association who rigged multiple computerized drawings and stole millions of dollars in prize money.

Lottery Post maintains an up-to-date Lottery Drawings Report Card that ranks every lottery we cover in terms of the quality of drawings carried out in the state. The higher the percentage of real lottery ball drawings a lottery conducts, the better their grade.