VIDEO: What we know about the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner from Maine

Lottery Post launches new Weekly Roundup series on YouTube

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post is launching a new Weekly Roundup series on YouTube, with the first iteration featuring a video on what we know so far about the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner from Maine.

Lottery Post's new Weekly Roundup series on YouTube breaks down all the latest stories, game changes, and most important moments so you can stay up-to-date and in-the-know about everything happening in the lottery world.

With the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot finally reaching its end on Fri., Jan. 13, we thought, what better way to start fresh with a project than with a brand-new jackpot cycle?

In our latest video, we'll talk about the possibilities, obstacles, and logistics this winner from Maine is going to face. Join the conversation and share your thoughts with us in the comments section on YouTube. We love hearing your thoughts.

WATCH: What we know about the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner from Maine

Have any ideas you feel are worthy of our Weekly Roundup? Feel free to submit news tips and share other happenings with us by visiting the Contact Us page on Lottery Post.

Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel to check out our latest video and see what we have to say about the latest jackpot winner.