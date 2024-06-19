Mass. man wins $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize 20 years after his wife did the same

Jun 19, 2024, 8:02 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Winning runs in the family

By Kate Northrop

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man won a $1 million Mega Millions prize over 20 years after his wife won the same amount in the lottery.

One might say winning the lottery runs in the family now that one Massachusetts man won a $1 million prize 20 years after his wife did.

Thomas Ensko's wife no longer has sole bragging rights over winning $1 million in the lottery. On Tues., June 11, he became the next family member to win a $1 million prize.

The Blackstone resident had purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the June 11 drawing at Anderson's Variety on Blackstone Street in Blackstone, and he's had quite some patience with the numbers he chose.

"I've been playing the same numbers for the last twenty years," Ensko told the Massachusetts Lottery.

Having matched the first five regular numbers — 1, 5, 7, 22, and 24 — but missing Mega Ball number 8 to win the $30 million jackpot, Ensko's numbers won him the $1 million second-tier prize. He remarked that the numbers he picked had a lot of similarities to his birthday.

He showed up at Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester the day after the drawing to claim his prize, eager to receive it as a one-time payment of $1 million before taxes. His wife, who had also won a $1 million prize of her own on a scratch-off ticket over 20 years ago, accompanied him there.

With the winnings, Ensko said he plans on helping his children and grandchildren.

The retailer also receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Fri., June 21 at 11:00 pm EST for a jackpot of $80 million. The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $56 million for the drawing on Wed., June 19 at 10:59 pm EST.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.