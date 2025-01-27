Michigan man who played the lottery weekly for the last ten years wins $1 million Powerball prize

Jan 27, 2025, 9:43 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Persistence finally pays off

By Kate Northrop

METAMORA, Mich. — A Michigan man's persistence playing the lottery once a week for the past ten years has finally paid off when he won a $1 million Powerball prize last month.

Robert Benaglio of Dryden couldn't believe he was entering the new year with a winning ticket worth a million dollars after a decade of trying to win the lottery.

Just like any other week, he purchased a Powerball ticket for the Dec. 23, 2024 drawing at the Metamora BP gas station on South Lapeer Road in Metamora.

"I have bought a Powerball ticket for one drawing each week for ten years," Benaglio told the Michigan Lottery. "I won the prize just before Christmas, but I didn't know I was a big winner until I scanned the ticket on New Year's Eve."

Benaglio's ticket matched all five white ball numbers in the drawing — 22, 42, 44, 57, and 64 — but just missed the red Powerball number 18 to win the then-$108 million jackpot. He still beat incredible odds of 1 in 11,688,054 to win the game's second-tier prize.

"The only word I can use to describe the feeling of finding out you've won $1 million is shocking," the winner continued. "I think it's finally starting to hit me and I'm just now believing that this is real!"

The jackpot in this cycle went on to reach $328.5 million and was won by a single ticket in Oregon. The Oregon Lottery announced that a ticket holder has come forward to claim the prize but has not officially announced any winner as of now.

Benaglio visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his prize, the Lottery announced on Wednesday. With the winnings, he's looking forward to paying off his vehicles and taking a vacation. He'll then save the remainder of whatever is left.

"In 2024, ten Michigan Lottery players became millionaires playing the Powerball game, including a lottery club that won an $842.4 million jackpot," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Not only are these prizes impactful for the winners, but also for the retailers that sell them, many of which are local family-owned businesses, which get a commission for selling the winning ticket. Last year, retailers earned more than $348 million in commissions."

While Benaglio's persistence finally paid off, nothing about his lottery playing habits will change anytime soon.

"I still plan to continue my weekly ritual of buying a Powerball ticket," Benaglio remarked. "I get $2 worth of daydreaming out of it each week, so why not?"

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Monday, Jan. 27 currently stands at $56 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

