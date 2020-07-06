Mississippi Lottery announces three new scratch-off games

4 games to retire by the end of the month

By Kate Northrop

In a press release, the Mississippi Lottery announced three new scratch-off lottery games. Starting Tuesday, July 7, Mississippi players will be able to find these scratch-off lottery games at official retailers.

The lottery will be retiring four games to make room for the new entries.

The prices and top prizes for the games are listed below:

Game Price Top Prize Total Top Prize Count Strike It Rich! $5 $100,000 4 Bonus Crossword $3 $35,000 4 Money Bags Doubler $2 $20,000 5

The four scratch-off games the lottery is retiring are Happy Holidays Y'ALL, Fast 50's, Money Bags, and Love Y'ALL. The top prizes for Happy Holidays Y'ALL and Money Bags have all been claimed.

Two top prizes of $2,500 have yet to be claimed for the Love Y'ALL game, while only one top prize of $2,000 remains for the Fast 50's game.

The last possible day to purchase a ticket from any of these games will be Friday, July 31, 2020. Players will have until October 29, 2020 to claim prizes for the retiring games.

Players looking to try out the new games can locate nearby retailers that sell official lottery tickets using the Lottery Places app.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Strike It Rich! is available starting July 7.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Bonus Crossword is available starting July 7.