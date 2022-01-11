 
86-year-old California woman shares prize with cashier who sold her winning lottery ticket

Jan 11, 2022, 2:18 pm

Never hesitate to make someone's day a little brighter

By Kate Northrop

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — A California woman repaid the friendly cashier who sold her a winning lottery ticket by giving him half of her prize.

A video of the kind gesture went viral on Instagram after her grandchild documented her handing balloons and money to the surprised clerk (see the full video below).

Marion Forrest, 86, makes it a point to buy her Fantasy 5 lottery tickets every week at Duke's Mini Mart on Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage. Last week, she made her regular visit when the cashier told her about a $500,000 jackpot and convinced her she should buy a ticket.

She made a promise that if she were to win it, she would split the winnings with him.

"I felt so good walking out of the store because he was gracious and sweet," Forrest told News Channel 3.

While the clerk may have gotten the figure wrong, because there was no recent $500,000 jackpot in the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 game, Forrest did walk away with a $300 prize.

Last Wednesday, she stood by her promise and made a surprise visit to the store, where she greeted the same cashier with balloons with his name on them and an envelope containing $150.

Walter, the clerk who sold the winning ticket, told News Channel 3 that he was very thankful for the gift and remarked that she has been a loyal customer for years.

The video showing the good deed was shared by the Good News Movement account on Instagram and has been viewed over 7 million times at the time of this publication.

VIDEO: Watch the moment Marion surprised the clerk

16 comments.
Tony Numbers
Wow what a nice story! She kept her promise.If the prize was 500 K . She appears to be genuine I think she would have split it.

    Awesome!

      "I Guess she did it her way!" Cheers

        Something tells me that if the prize had been $500,000 as the clerk originally thought, it would not have made a difference to his woman. She would have come back and honored her word. My grandmother used to tell me, when you get that age, your word is everything.

          Sweet lady

            she won a half a million dollars and only gave the clerk a hundred and fifty bucks? Horrible lady.

              she won a half a million dollars and only gave the clerk a hundred and fifty bucks? Horrible lady.

              From the OP

              While the clerk may have gotten the figure wrong, because there was no recent $500,000 jackpot in the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 game, Forrest did walk away with a $300 prize.

              Last Wednesday, she stood by her promise and made a surprise visit to the store, where she greeted the same cashier with balloons with his name on them and an envelope containing $150.

              Might be nice ro accurately read what you're going to comment on before you make such comments. Ot are you just that anxious ro criticize others?

              Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

                From the OP

                While the clerk may have gotten the figure wrong, because there was no recent $500,000 jackpot in the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 game, Forrest did walk away with a $300 prize.

                Last Wednesday, she stood by her promise and made a surprise visit to the store, where she greeted the same cashier with balloons with his name on them and an envelope containing $150.

                Might be nice ro accurately read what you're going to comment on before you make such comments. Ot are you just that anxious ro criticize others?

                She should still give the clerk $250,000 because the clerk did tell her that the jackpot was a half a million.

                  Nice try. A real bush league move o try and make yourself tight when proven wrong. 

                    Nice try. A real bush league move o try and make yourself tight when proven wrong. 

                    Statazeet

                    You know what's going to happen now right? The clerk's going to sue her. Jester

                      Lucky for the clerk that Marion Forrest didn't follow this thread.

                        "She should still give the clerk $250,000"

                        I originally figured you just weren't that good at reading, but I guess the problem is that you're not good at thinking.

                          she won a half a million dollars and only gave the clerk a hundred and fifty bucks? Horrible lady.

                          Dude, WTF are you talking about? YOU read the story wrong. The clerk told the woman she could win the 500K prize but she did NOT. The woman only won 300 dollars and she split that with the clerk. His half of the money was 150 dollars. This lady is one of the nicest in the world. How many people would split such a small amount of money with a total stranger?Big Smile

                            Another nice story and the quote that fit "Never hesitate to make someone's day a little brighter" which is what Marion did for a clerk that is thankful.

                               
