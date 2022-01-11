86-year-old California woman shares prize with cashier who sold her winning lottery ticket

Never hesitate to make someone's day a little brighter

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — A California woman repaid the friendly cashier who sold her a winning lottery ticket by giving him half of her prize.

A video of the kind gesture went viral on Instagram after her grandchild documented her handing balloons and money to the surprised clerk (see the full video below).

Marion Forrest, 86, makes it a point to buy her Fantasy 5 lottery tickets every week at Duke's Mini Mart on Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage. Last week, she made her regular visit when the cashier told her about a $500,000 jackpot and convinced her she should buy a ticket.

She made a promise that if she were to win it, she would split the winnings with him.

"I felt so good walking out of the store because he was gracious and sweet," Forrest told News Channel 3.

While the clerk may have gotten the figure wrong, because there was no recent $500,000 jackpot in the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 game, Forrest did walk away with a $300 prize.

Last Wednesday, she stood by her promise and made a surprise visit to the store, where she greeted the same cashier with balloons with his name on them and an envelope containing $150.

Walter, the clerk who sold the winning ticket, told News Channel 3 that he was very thankful for the gift and remarked that she has been a loyal customer for years.

The video showing the good deed was shared by the Good News Movement account on Instagram and has been viewed over 7 million times at the time of this publication.

VIDEO: Watch the moment Marion surprised the clerk

