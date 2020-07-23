 
NC man who won $10 million in lottery charged with murder

Jul 23, 2020, 3:43 pm

Includes video report

Motive behind killing unknown

By Kate Northrop

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — Three years ago, Michael Todd Hill, 52, struck it big after winning $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Now, he is being charged with the murder of a 23-year-old woman, Keonna Graham.

Back in 2017, Hill, of Leland, North Carolina, worked in a nuclear plant. A dedicated scratch-off player, he frequented the Maco Depot convenience store and bought the fateful Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket. His life looked like it was instantly changed for the better when he won a top prize of $10 million.

"I have a strategy when it comes to scratching," Hill said in a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. "I start with the corners. When I got to the dollar symbol, I knew I won something. I saw the one and then the zero, and it still didn't hit me. But then I saw the 'M.' My heart dropped down to my toes and I lost my breath."

Hill ended up choosing the lump sum option and took over $4 million after taxes.

Employees at the gas station next to the convenience store said that he visited often and truly seemed like a nice person. After he won the lottery, he returned to the store to give $2,000 to the woman who sold him the winning ticket.

They were not expecting to find out three years later that he was arrested for murder.

Hill had checked into the Sure Stay Hotel in Shallotte, North Carolina alone on Sunday according to the hotel manager, Vee Patel. None of the staff at the hotel saw Graham at any point during his stay. Hill was scheduled to check out of the hotel the next day by 11 am. After his scheduled time had passed without a checkout, housekeeping knocked on Hill's door repeatedly to clean the room but received no response.

It was upon entering the room that they discovered Graham's lifeless body. They called 911 as soon as they realized she was unconscious, but they were sadly unable to revive her.

The housekeeper who discovered the crime scene is reportedly taking some time off.

Hill was arrested Tuesday with few other known details about the murder and is currently being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Center. According to the police, Hill was involved in an "on-and-off" relationship with Graham.

Prior to his arrest, Hill has been convicted of multiple crimes in the late 80's and early 90's, including felony and misdemeanor breaking and entering, breaking and entering vehicles, larceny over $200, receiving stolen goods, worthless check (issuing a check with insufficient funds), and armed robbery.

"I think it's horrible," Tiffany Wilson, an acquaintance of Graham's said. "I mean, he just won the lottery. I heard he just got married and you go and kill a young girl? A beautiful girl? I don't understand."

"All that money and you are seducing a young girl to go into a hotel?" she added. "I don't know what the situation is, but you had no business being in a hotel with her."

Graham was a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, North Carolina. She also worked at a local rehabilitation center to help those who are mentally disabled. Her hobbies included hiking and riding bicycles.

"She did all of this like it was second nature to her," Antoinette Lee, Graham's cousin, said of her. "We are hurting. We are in pain. Our family is devastated."

Graham was also remembered for being adventurous and generous toward others.

"She was very loved, and she's very beautiful," Wilson said.

VIDEO: Watch the report

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

10 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by noise-gate.
Raven62
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
126834 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 4:14 pm

It would seem that Money doesn't break the Bond of being a career criminal!

    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3889 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 4:52 pm

    Shallotte, North Carolina is in the neighborhood of Marie Holmes who won over $100,000,000.00  Marie and Hot Sauce were in the news as well. 

       Mr. Hill could not live off $4,000,000.00 for three years?  He was free but could not live that way.

     I cannot understand some people. Why???

     "We are all in this together!" 

      Todd
      50
      Chief Bottle Washer
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #1
      May 31, 2000
      25744 Posts
      Online
      Posted: Yesterday, 5:26 pm

      Shallotte, North Carolina is in the neighborhood of Marie Holmes who won over $100,000,000.00  Marie and Hot Sauce were in the news as well. 

         Mr. Hill could not live off $4,000,000.00 for three years?  He was free but could not live that way.

       I cannot understand some people. Why???

      You have a good memory.  Here's some news stories about Ms. Holmes:

      I hope she was able to turn things around.  She might have made some questionable choices, but I think she has a good heart.

       

        hearsetrax
        United States
        Member #52343
        May 21, 2007
        3267 Posts
        Online
        Posted: Yesterday, 6:07 pm

          music*
          music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
          Fresno, California
          United States
          Member #157851
          August 2, 2014
          3889 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Yesterday, 6:10 pm

            The last I heard or read was that her kids are with their Grandmother in Washington State. I hope the whole family invests in professional counselors. Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Marriage Counselors etc.  They can afford all those. 

           Marie definitely has a good heart. She held three or four jobs to support her family. 

           Marie's Mom picked the winning numbers and gave the winning ticket to Marie.

           Lamar, "Hot Sauce" still has a long time left in prison. Sad. 

           "We are all in this together!" 

            CDanaT
            Central TN
            United States
            Member #121189
            January 4, 2012
            4635 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Yesterday, 6:32 pm

            I for one, am just curious of what BLM will do about this heinous issue and when the activities will start....

              Bleudog101
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163184
              January 22, 2015
              2213 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Yesterday, 7:06 pm

              I never understand the mindset of a career criminal.   Here he was given the chance to perhaps 'change his ways', but didn't.    In the broadest sense reminds me of David Edwards from Ashland, KY @ KLC in Louisville stating God I'll change my ways or something like that on the local news.   Well he didn't and we all know his demise.

                Cassie8620
                0806.1038.2432.7664
                California
                United States
                Member #180566
                March 13, 2017
                3958 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: Yesterday, 9:42 pm

                #ripkeonnagraham

                Some 1 like "that" a known felon"  gets lucky, later in life, after he did alot of awful bad things, crimes,

                yet, was blessed with four million dollars in a lotter smh. some truly are not receiving a bad dose of karma, i see, because he truly was blessed smh.

                 

                He is what? only in his forties or only early fifties, that's still middle age not an old person yet, he is only middle age and yet he is choosing to kill and ruin his life altogether,along with a lady who did nothing wrong? This is a sad story...

                 

                Still young enough where he  could've had  a healthy beautiful, blessed, a meaningful second part of his life,

                with financial freedom.Ponderjust don't get "some people out here." How awful, IF true. (if) it is true he killed this lady. smh.

                 

                Allegedly he has murdered, a young lady late 20s, who did nothing wrong. How sad. I read on FB pages, his people saying he innocent a fb with same last name as his "derek"first name, but saying how he is innocent and will fight it,hire the "best lawyers etc., but i guess twt(time will tell) then another news station in NY and the DAILY news saying he has asked for a public defender? I don't know. This is just so sad.Poor Keonna Graham.

                 

                RIP to her. Life is just way too short for some. innocent til' proven guilty. I shall follow this.I thank you, for sharing this with us, Todd. G-night.

                  Unlucky-Kenny
                  HUDSON, WI
                  United States
                  Member #202058
                  November 7, 2019
                  1269 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: Yesterday, 11:16 pm

                  By far the craziest and saddest story I have read on LP -

                  to bad the good scratcher didn't end up in different hands and could have helped some one more law abiding.

                  Has money for a lawyer I guess ..

                    noise-gate
                    Chasing $ Millions.
                    White Shores- California
                    United States
                    Member #136473
                    December 12, 2012
                    6239 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: Yesterday, 11:19 pm

                    No words...

                     

                     * Voice of Reason *   

                     

                    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                       
