$825 MILLION: Massive Mega Millions drawing set for Friday

Dec 18, 2024, 8:26 am (81 comments)

Mega Millions

13th-largest lottery jackpot in history

By Todd Northrop

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game continued its jackpot run last night when no tickets matched all six numbers.

Last night nobody won the Mega Millions lottery drawing, triggering another jackpot rollover that created a Friday jackpot estimated at $825 million with a cash value of $382.2 million.

To get to this massive size, the jackpot has been growing since it started on September 13 as a $20 million prize — now 28 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is the 7th-largest in the game's history, and the 13th-largest lottery jackpot in world history among all lottery games. The lump-sum cash value of $382.2 million is the 23rd-largest on the all-time lottery jackpot cash value rankings (see full list below). 

Players looking to calculate what they would receive after the initial federal and state tax withholdings can find it all pre-calculated for each Mega Millions jurisdiction on the Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega, a web site devoted to the Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state lottery games.

The largest lottery jackpot ever awarded was on Nov. 7, 2022, when one Powerball ticket sold in California won a $2 billion grand prize.  The incredibly lucky winner was Edwin Castro, who claimed the prize in February of 2023, providing minimal public information about himself.  What little is known about Castro comes from public filings, and includes the purchases of houses onetwo, and three, as well as being the subject of dubious lawsuits that are unfortunately predictable these days. (The lawsuit was thrown out in October.)

The rush of ticket sales over the next few days may propel the jackpot to an even higher amount before the drawing takes place Friday. Lottery Post and USA Mega will update the jackpot tallies displayed if such an increase occurs.

The quickest way to find the winning numbers after the drawing Friday will be by visiting USA Mega (www.usamega.com) at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific), when the winning numbers will be published minutes after they are drawn.

Players looking for the nearest official lottery retailer — or maybe just a different store without such a long line — are urged to use the free Lottery Places app available for iOS, Android, and Windows. The app can find lottery stores in every Mega Millions state and can search across state lines — something even official state lotteries can't do.

Some states offer direct online sales, allowing players to bypass the store and purchase tickets from home. Players can see if they can play Mega Millions online by tapping the link. Depending on the physical location of the person, the link will either provide access via a licensed butler service or the official state lottery itself.

Butler services provide scanned copies of the purchased lottery tickets securely held on behalf of the customer. In the past, such lottery ticket services were used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.

In Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 5 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 2 from California, 1 from Louisiana, 1 from North Carolina, and 1 from Oklahoma.

Only the player from North Carolina purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1 per play, quadrupling their prize to a whopping $4 million, since the Megaplier number drawn was 4.

The only state not offering the Megaplier option is California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Megaplier is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold within California and the number of tickets that won at each prize level in the state.

Each of the California second-prize winners will receive a payout of $226,328, since the total prize pool for second-prize winners in California was $452,656.

A total of 55 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. Of those tickets, 17 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $40,000, and 2 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $31,356.

A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers as well as the official drawing video can be found on the Mega Millions Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Mega Millions Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, December 17, 2024, were 56, 66, 67, 68, and 69, with Mega Ball number 18. The Megaplier number was 4.

Following the Tuesday drawing, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was raised $65 million from its previous amount of $760 million. The cash value was raised by $30.1 million from its previous amount of $352.1 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 13th-largest lottery jackpot in world history.

  1. Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  2. Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  3. Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida
  4. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  5. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  6. Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine
  7. Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois
  8. Powerball: $1.3259 billion, Apr. 6, 2024 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Oregon
  9. Mega Millions: $1.128 billion, Mar. 26, 2024 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New Jersey
  10. Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  11. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  12. Powerball: $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  13. Mega Millions: $825 million, Dec. 20, 2024 (28 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Initial estimate, not won yet
  14. Mega Millions: $800 million, Sep. 10, 2024 (27 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Texas
  15. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  16. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  17. Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington
  18. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  19. Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  20. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  21. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  22. Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  23. Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
  24. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  25. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 23rd-largest cash value in world history.

  1. Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California
  2. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  4. Mega Millions: $794.2 million cash, Aug. 8, 2023 ($1.602 billion annuity) - Florida
  5. Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois
  6. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  7. Powerball: $774.1 million cash, Oct. 11, 2023 ($1.7649 billion annuity) - California
  8. Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine
  9. Powerball: $621 million cash, Apr. 6, 2024 ($1.3259 billion annuity) - Oregon
  10. Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California
  11. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  12. Mega Millions: $536.6 million cash, Mar. 26, 2024 ($1.128 billion annuity) - New Jersey
  13. Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
  14. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  15. Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  16. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  17. Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
  18. Powerball: $425.2 million cash, Jan. 1, 2024 ($842.4 million annuity) - Michigan
  19. Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington
  20. Mega Millions: $404.2 million cash, Sep. 10, 2024 ($800 million annuity) - Texas
  21. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  22. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  23. Mega Millions: $382.2 million cash, Dec. 20, 2024 ($825 million annuity) - Initial estimate, not won yet
  24. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  25. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Comments

EnReval

Can't wait until it goes to $5 and the jkpot can hit $3bil, thatz when lotto pools will really be needed

 

only had the Mega ball this time

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

Powerball765's avatarPowerball765

This are the Most Ridiculous Winning Numbers have ever seen in my Life

56, 66, 67,68,69 

OMG 😆 and Nobody won 🏆 

johnnyBlaze

Imagine being that close to hitting $760M but ending up with $225k instead in CA? Much worse if the Mega ball for those two ended up being a number or two away.

Stat$talker's avatarStat$talker

Quote: Originally posted by Powerball765 on Dec 18, 2024

This are the Most Ridiculous Winning Numbers have ever seen in my Life

56, 66, 67,68,69 

OMG 😆 and Nobody won 🏆 

"This are the Most Ridiculous Winning Numbers have ever seen in my Life

56, 66, 67,68,69 "

They'll make "scent$" to ya , afta you see MY Posted Ticketz..It'll show intentional manipulation...

EnReval

Yea that was a QP rendition at its finest

PrisonerSix

Quote: Originally posted by Powerball765 on Dec 18, 2024

This are the Most Ridiculous Winning Numbers have ever seen in my Life

56, 66, 67,68,69 

OMG 😆 and Nobody won 🏆 

I thought those numbers were crazy too. At least nobody won so it can go higher. There were a bunch of people in line yesterday at a store I frequent getting tickets. Will probably be that way over the next couple of days.

I normally buy 1 ticket for every $100million of cash. I will just go ahead and buy 4 today since I know it will get that high by Friday.

Droptop209's avatarDroptop209

Goodbye 1995 Honda Accord.  Hello 2025 Acura NSX

Bleudog101

Quote: Originally posted by johnnyBlaze on Dec 18, 2024

Imagine being that close to hitting $760M but ending up with $225k instead in CA? Much worse if the Mega ball for those two ended up being a number or two away.

Yeah, early this morning I thought what a paltry sum those two winners receive.   Better than nothing I guess.

 

Todd, thanks so much for the research into these jackpots.

 

No doubt she'll jump up again before Friday night.

 

Now for the morning laugh.   Had contacted GA lottery to come to their 'headquarters' in Atlanta and got off Piedmont station where it was nearby.   Well it wasn't much of anything.   A corner office on the second floor.   You could buy tickets there and quite a few folks on benches to collect their winnings.

dickblow

they got it setup for one winner again you watch

EnReval

You need to visit the one in Duluth, always busy but u can't purchase tickets there

 

been gone from ATL for over 15 yrs and didn't know you can't buy there anymore

Brock Lee's avatarBrock Lee

the advertised annuity value could be $8096578650875096540684590684085 for all anyone cares. the only number players look at is the cash value.

billybucks

Quote: Originally posted by Brock Lee on Dec 18, 2024

the advertised annuity value could be $8096578650875096540684590684085 for all anyone cares. the only number players look at is the cash value.

  Exactly. There is no need on here to list that ridiculous top 25 of all time either. I fail to see the significance of past jackpots in relation to the current one. What is someone going to say I wanted to win the 14th highest but had to settle for the 18th. I am a little disappointed in that I won it this week instead of a couple of draws later so I could be higher on that list.

JustMaybe

Quote: Originally posted by EnReval on Dec 18, 2024

Yea that was a QP rendition at its finest

I totally agree with you and I am pretty sure those 5 winners were all QP plays.

I don't see anyone choosing 66-67-68-69 voluntarily on their ticket.

The argument has always been, "you need to spread your numbers" 🤔

Guest