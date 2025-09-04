USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 9:38 am

You last visited
September 4, 2025, 9:38 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › $1.7 BILLION: Powerball jackpot juggernaut keeps rolling

$1.7 BILLION: Powerball jackpot juggernaut keeps rolling

Sep 4, 2025, 7:09 am (9 comments)

Powerball

3rd-largest lottery jackpot in world history

By Todd Northrop

Last night, the multi-state Powerball lottery game produced no top winner for the 41st consecutive drawing, prompting lottery officials to raise the game's jackpot to an astonishing $1.7 billion.

A winner who chooses the cash option would receive a lump-sum $770.3 million — three-quarters of a billion dollars in cash!

It's the stuff that a lottery player's dreams are made of — holding a lottery ticket for an upcoming Powerball drawing with the potential to transform your life in every way.

Do you choose the annuity, which has an initial payment of $25.6 million and increases the payment every year until the final payment of $105.3 million in the 29th year, or do you opt for the lump-sum cash payment of $770.3 million all at once?

You can weight the tax consequences of that choice state-by-state by visiting the Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega, a website devoted to the Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state lottery games. The feature calculates both the initial withholdings and the final tax burden due at the end of the year, and even can show taxes calculated for different IRS filing statuses.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever awarded was on Nov. 7, 2022, when one ticket sold in California won a $2 billion grand prize.  The incredibly lucky winner was Edwin Castro, who claimed the prize in February of 2023, providing minimal public information about himself.  What little is known about Castro comes from public filings, and includes the purchases of houses onetwo, and three, as well as being the subject of dubious lawsuits that are unfortunately predictable these days. (One of his houses was destroyed in the LA Palisades fire, and the lawsuit against him was thrown out.)

Players looking for a nearby lottery retailer — or that out-of-the-way retailer with a smaller line — are encouraged to use Lottery Places, the only app for iOS, Android, and Windows that can locate the nearest lottery retailers in every jurisdiction that sells Powerball and Mega Millions. The helpful app can locate lottery stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, much of Canada, and the Caribbean.

Some states offer direct online sales, allowing players to bypass the store and purchase tickets from home. Players can see if they can play Powerball online by tapping the link. Depending on the physical location of the person, the link will either provide access via a licensed butler service or the official state lottery itself.

Butler services provide scanned copies of the purchased lottery tickets securely held on behalf of the customer. In the past, such lottery ticket services were used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 were 3, 16, 29, 61, and 69, with Powerball number 22.  The Power Play number was 2.

The Wednesday Double Play drawing results were 7, 32, 39, 50, and 61, with Powerball number 4. Double Play is a game option currently available in 22 states plus Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

Even though nobody won the jackpot Wednesday, 15 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 2 from California, 1 from Colorado, 1 from Florida, 2 from Georgia, 1 from Illinois, 1 from Maryland, 1 from Michigan, 1 from Minnesota, 1 from Ohio, 1 from Oregon, 1 from Pennsylvania, 1 from Texas, and 1 from Wyoming. (The 2 California winners each will claim prizes of $984,594, due to the state's pari-mutuel payout formula.)

Four of the second-prize tickets — those sold in Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Wyoming — were purchased with the Power Play option, doubling their prize to $2 million.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers, as well as the official drawing videos, can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega. Lottery Post also publishes the complete list of Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts.

The official drawing videos can also be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts. By law, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

Also in the Wednesday drawing, 153 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000.  Of those tickets, 36 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 15 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $33,607 this drawing.

Following the Wednesday drawing, the Powerball annuity jackpot estimate was raised $255.9 million from its previous amount of $1.4441 billion and the cash value was raised by $116 million from its previous amount of $654.3 million.

For information about how these jackpot amounts are calculated, check out the Lottery Post feature video, How are lottery jackpots are calculated?

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.  Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com).  The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Saturday's Powerball jackpot currently stands as the 3rd-largest lottery jackpot in world history, as well as the 3rd-largest in game history.  The ticket-buying frenzy that is happening this week may push the jackpot estimate higher by draw time.

  1. Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  2. Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  3. Powerball: $1.7 billion, Sep. 6, 2025 (41 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  4. Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida
  5. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  6. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  7. Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine
  8. Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois
  9. Powerball: $1.3259 billion, Apr. 6, 2024 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Oregon
  10. Mega Millions: $1.269 billion, Dec. 27, 2024 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  11. Mega Millions: $1.128 billion, Mar. 26, 2024 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New Jersey
  12. Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  13. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  14. Powerball: $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  15. Mega Millions: $800 million, Sep. 10, 2024 (27 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Texas
  16. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  17. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  18. Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington
  19. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  20. Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  21. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  22. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  23. Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  24. Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
  25. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida

The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot ranks as the 8th-largest cash value in U.S. history, but it's certainly possible that position will rise before the drawing takes place, considering how close it is to the jackpots ranked higher.

  1. Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California
  2. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  4. Mega Millions: $794.2 million cash, Aug. 8, 2023 ($1.602 billion annuity) - Florida
  5. Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois
  6. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  7. Powerball: $774.1 million cash, Oct. 11, 2023 ($1.7649 billion annuity) - California
  8. Powerball: $770.3 million cash, Sep. 6, 2025 ($1.7 billion annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  9. Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine
  10. Powerball: $621 million cash, Apr. 6, 2024 ($1.3259 billion annuity) - Oregon
  11. Mega Millions: $571.9 million cash, Dec. 27, 2024 ($1.269 billion annuity) - California
  12. Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California
  13. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  14. Mega Millions: $536.6 million cash, Mar. 26, 2024 ($1.128 billion annuity) - New Jersey
  15. Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
  16. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  17. Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  18. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  19. Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
  20. Powerball: $425.2 million cash, Jan. 1, 2024 ($842.4 million annuity) - Michigan
  21. Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington
  22. Mega Millions: $404.2 million cash, Sep. 10, 2024 ($800 million annuity) - Texas
  23. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  24. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  25. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 16
  • Mega Millions: 9

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

USA Mega - Home of Powerball and Mega Millions

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

$1.3 BILLION: Powerball jackpot soars to 5th-largest in game historySep 2, 2025

Powerball reaches $643 million: highest lottery jackpot of 2025Aug 20, 2025

Kentucky $167.3 million Powerball jackpot winner will serve out his sentenceJun 16, 2025

Kentucky $167.3 million Powerball jackpot winner arrested days after claiming prizeMay 3, 2025

Kentucky lottery winner of $167.3 million Powerball jackpot claims prize two days after drawingApr 28, 2025

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

welington

Powerball website  crashed last night,live drawing delayed hope no funny business went on.Got one number . By  Saturday could reach 2 Billion. Will be getting I hope the winning ticket.

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

nothing is certain, but thar is always hope for better and worse

Todd's avatarTodd

Quote: Originally posted by welington on Sep 4, 2025

Powerball website  crashed last night,live drawing delayed hope no funny business went on.Got one number . By  Saturday could reach 2 Billion. Will be getting I hope the winning ticket.

USA Mega was just fine, reporting the results 2 minutes after the drawing.  The draw video was published 15 minutes after the drawing.

delS

This Jackpot has heavy momentum, and could land well beyond the $2 Billion and change Castro won!!! This is multi generational, crazy, stupid wealth!!!! 🙃

EnReval

If no one wins Saturday

PrisonerSix

I'm buying 7 tickets possibly more if the cash jackpot goes up.

heisenberg991

I need a winning strategy where I don't have to buy more tickets to win. Give me the secret sauce pls.

wander73's avatarwander73

Quote: Originally posted by Todd on Sep 4, 2025

USA Mega was just fine, reporting the results 2 minutes after the drawing.  The draw video was published 15 minutes after the drawing.

i went to 3 websites besides usamega.   at first it said $1.4 then went to the next one.  crazy.

wander73's avatarwander73

Quote: Originally posted by EnReval on Sep 4, 2025

If no one wins Saturday

i think next week the winning jackpot happens.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest